"That's all she wants to do:" Love Island Australia star Dylan reveals his plans to spend the $20,000 cash prize

Love Island Australia season 7 (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia season 7 wrapped up with its finale, which premiered on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm AEDT on 9Now, crowning the exes, 21-year-old Yana Marks and 22-year-old Kye Lambert, as the winners.

The host announced the decision of the Australian public as the winning pair walked away with the cash prize of $30,000, split between them.

The original prize pool, however, was $50,000, but Sophie Monk gave a one-time offer to Islanders to choose $20,000 cash and leave the villa immediately, along with the partner automatically getting dumped. Dylan took the offer.

Dylan Towolawi, who appeared in Love Island Australia season 6 and returned in this season as a bombshell to take a second chance at love, formed a connection with Kodi in the villa.

Taking the cash and reducing the prize pool by $20,000, he became the first person in the history of Love Island in the world to choose money over love.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment after the grand finale, Dylan revealed that although he initially promised to share some of the money with his partner, Kodi, after a heartfelt conversation with his loved ones, his priorities shifted completely.

“My sister lost her baby this year, and she wants to fly home to mum. That’s all she wants to do,” Dylan shared.

Dylan Towolawi becomes the first-ever contestant to choose money over love in Love Island Australia

Dylan has finally explained what he plans to do with the controversial $20,000 he took from the villa after one of the most shocking moments in Love Island Australia history.

In an exclusive interview after the grand finale, Dylan admitted that he did consider giving Kodi part of the money to make up for how things ended between them. But he ultimately changed his mind after speaking with his family, as he explained to 9 Entertainment:

“My sister lost her baby this year, and she wants to fly home to mum. That’s all she wants to do. Her and her boyfriend are getting sponsored, so it’s a lot of money. I’m gonna pay for flights in February to spend three weeks at home with mum.

Looking back, Dylan admitted he shouldn’t have promised Kodi anything in the first place.

“I was actually going to give her some money. I don’t know what made me think that I was going to,” he said honestly.

After FaceTiming his sister, mum, and brother, they questioned his thinking, as the 26-year-old construction worker recalled:

"Then I FaceTimed my sister, my mum, and my brother, and they said, 'Why would you give someone money that you just met two days ago?' I thought about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, why the f--k would I give someone money that I just met two days ago?'"

While Dylan understands why Kodi may feel upset, he also made it clear there’s no bad blood from his side, adding:

“The fact that I said I’d give her money maybe pissed her off, so I think she’s a bit unhappy about that. She’s a beautiful girl. I have nothing bad to say about her, but she might have some bad things to say about me.”

During Episode 28 of Love Island Australia, host Sophie Monk gathered the remaining Islanders around the firepit. Holding a clutch, Sophie warned them that the offer inside would change everything.

“Islanders, this clutch is not just a bougie accessory. Inside it, I have a one-time offer,” she said.

She explained that whoever took the money would leave the villa immediately, and their partner would be dumped alongside them. Then came the question that froze the villa. “Islanders… love or money. This is $20,000.”

As tense music played and everyone stayed seated, Dylan stood up and walked forward without saying a word. Kodi was left stunned. Sophie confirmed the historic decision, telling him,

“Dylan, you’ve chosen money over love. You’re the first person in the history of Love Island, anywhere in the world, to choose money over love.” Gasps echoed around the firepit as Sophie delivered the final blow. “By taking the $20,000, the money for winning Love Island is now reduced to $30,000.”

Kodi clearly expressed her feelings in the confessional, saying,

“I would never do what Dylan did. Standing up for that money, that’s not who I am, and it never has been, and it never will be.”

Meanwhile, Dylan tried to justify his decision to the group as he left,

“You are in solid, real couples. You’ve been here from the start, a lot of you. Let’s be realistic… that’s the only thing I can say.”

Stay tuned for more updates.