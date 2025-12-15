Who won Love Island Australia season 7? Details explored

Love Island Australia 2025 (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia season 7 has officially come to an end with the 2025 finale, which premiered on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm AEDT, delivering a season full of drama, twists, and romance right up until the very last moment.

The 2025 season, themed around “wicked sins,” hosted by Sophie Monk, followed a group of single Islanders searching for love and connection in a villa in Mallorca, with bombshells arriving throughout the season, shocking dumpings, and emotional breakdowns shaping the journey.

By the time the Grand Finale arrived, only three couples remained standing: Ross and Sharn, Jaide and Jotham, and exes-turned-lovers Yana and Kye.

Among the three, Kye and Yana received the most votes from the Australian public as Season 7's favourite couple, getting crowned with the title of Love Island Australia, walking away with $30,000 cash prize.

Love Island Australia season 7 finale details explored

The Love Island Australia finale, which aired on Monday night, was packed with emotion, nerves, and surprises.

Sophie Monk stood before the nation in a show-stopping yellow gown, addressing the Australian public who were waiting for the final result, announcing:

"The moment we've been waiting for......Gabby, the envelope, please."

After weeks of public voting, Sophie finally revealed the winners, announcing,

"The winners of Love Island Australia 2025 are… Yana and Kye!"

The couple walked away with the $30,000 prize after a dramatic twist earlier in the week that reduced the original $50,000 prize pool.

This season made Love Island history when returning Islander Dylan chose to take $20,000 and leave the villa immediately, becoming “the first person in the history of Love Island anywhere” to steal money directly from the winners’ prize.

That decision shocked the villa and meant the winning couple would take home $30,000 instead. Despite the reduced prize, the moment Yana and Kye were crowned winners felt huge.

Fireworks lit up the villa as the other Islanders ran in to celebrate with them, and the couple embraced with a sweet kiss.

Kye was clearly overwhelmed in the moment, telling Sophie, “I’m shocked.” Yana could only laugh and smile, adding, “That’s crazy.”

As Sophie asked Yana, "What a journey you've had. If I told you a year ago you'd be standing here winning Love Island and together, what would you say?" Yana laughed and said, “Bullshit!”

21-year-old Yana, from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, said:

“Sharing my Love Island journey with Kye has been incredible. We have grown so much together throughout this experience. Kye has been my rock in the Villa, and we’ve learnt so much about ourselves, which has led us to a deeper understanding and level of respect for each other. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

While 22-year-old Kye, also from the Northern Beaches, said:

“Walking out of the Villa with Yana and a win feels wonderful. She brought out the best in me. I’m grateful for every moment we shared, for all the life lessons and personal growth, and I can’t wait to start our life on the outside together. Stay tuned for our next chapter.”

Yana and Kye’s relationship was the heart of Season 7. Yana entered the villa, hoping to move on from her past, only for her ex-boyfriend Kye to walk in as a bombshell in episode 4 of Love Island Australia.

Things only got more complicated when Kye formed a connection with Lacey, leaving Yana heartbroken and admitting she felt “sick” watching their PDA. Still, when Kye faced elimination, Yana made a jaw-dropping decision to save him.

“It was probably my hardest decision in here,” she said. “Him being here isn’t something I would have ever pictured, but I think that it honestly happened for a reason.”

Just as they began rebuilding trust, Hotel Amor tested their relationship again. While Yana respected the boundaries they had set during her date with Dylan, Kye crossed a line with a secret kiss involving Emma.

It shattered Yana’s trust and nearly ended their journey. However, Kye owned his mistakes and worked hard to prove he had changed, slowly earning his way back into Yana’s heart.

By the final week of Love Island Australia, their growth was undeniable. During their last boat date, Kye opened up emotionally and told Yana, “I do still love you,” to which she replied that she loved him too.

Later, Kye made it clear he was serious about the future. “I know what I want now, and that’s you,” he said before asking her to go exclusive. Yana smiled and replied simply, “I do.”

Stay tuned for more updates.