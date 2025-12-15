Landman season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Taylor Sheridan’s Landman season 2 has continued to dig deeper into the volatile world of West Texas oil, with every episode raising the stakes even further. Set against boomtown oil fields where fortunes rise and fall overnight, the ongoing season explores what happens when ambition collides with loyalty, grief, and moral compromise.

With business pressure mounting and trust eroding on all sides, the upcoming episode of Landman season 2 looks poised to push Tommy into one of his most dangerous negotiations yet, one that could reshape the balance of power for everyone involved.

Release details for Landman Season 2 Episode 6

Landman season 2 Episode 6 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Like previous episodes, it will drop at 12 am PT/3 am ET, making it accessible worldwide on the same day.

With the season set to consist of ten episodes, audiences can expect a new installment weekly on Sundays. Interested viewers will require a subscription to watch the upcoming episode, with plans starting at $7.99 per month for the Essential tier.

Cast details explored

At the center of Landman season 2 is Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a seasoned oil negotiator with a calm demeanor. Demi Moore plays Cami Miller, now thrust into leadership after Monty Miller’s death. Her performance captures Cami’s growing desperation as she fights to protect M-Tex Oil while navigating a world she was never fully prepared to control. Ali Larter returns as Angela Norris, while Sam Elliott portrays T.L. Norris, Tommy’s estranged father, whose return home adds another layer of unresolved family history.

The ensemble also includes Andy Garcia as cartel boss Gallino, whose uneasy partnership with Tommy grows more dangerous by the week, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, James Jordan as Dale, and Colm Feore as Nathan. Together, the cast gives Landman season 2 its tense, lived-in realism.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of Landman season 2 arrives after a deeply emotional chapter that forced Tommy to confront his past during his mother’s funeral, while also welcoming T.L. back into the family fold. That fragile sense of unity won’t last long. The synopsis for the episode on IMDB reads:

“Tommy negotiates a risky offshore drilling deal as tensions rise with Cami.”

The synopsis signals a shift from emotional fallout to high-stakes business warfare. The promo for Landman season 2 episode 6, which can be seen above, hints at mounting instability across multiple fronts. Danny is seen alongside Cami at an arena all by themselves, watching a rodeo performance. It is seen as an attempt to gain Cami’s trust, who is now the owner of M-Tex Oil. The scene cuts to Rebecca, who is increasingly frustrated with her company’s operations. She is also unsettled by delays in drilling progress as she is seen getting into an argument with Nathan.

Another moment shows Dani and Tommy discussing Cami, with Dani making it clear that she doesn’t trust Tommy’s judgment or his alliances. The clip closes with a montage of scenes that create a strong sense that the upcoming episode will shake things up drastically.

Landman season 2 episode 6, titled Dark Night of the Soul, will premiere on December 21, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.