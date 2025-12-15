Where was Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch filmed? All filming locations revealed

Lifetime’s holiday slate is built on warm romance and emotional healing, and Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch fits that tradition perfectly. The film centers on two people meeting at a crossroads in their lives and finding hope during the Christmas season. The synopsis for the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

“Injured pro-hockey player Wes Campbell turns to equine therapy at Keller Ranch in Nashville, where he meets rancher Maggie Keller, leading to unexpected healing and a holiday romance.”

Like many Lifetime holiday films, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch was filmed in Canada, using carefully chosen locations to recreate a Southern setting.

The article further explores the filming location and breaks down other details regarding the film.

Filming locations for the film explored

Despite its Nashville setting, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch was filmed entirely in Ottawa, Ontario. Production began on June 7, 2025, and wrapped later that month.

Shooting during the summer allowed the crew to fully control the winter look using set dressing, artificial snow, and holiday decorations.

Ottawa served as the main filming hub for the movie. Several streets and neighborhoods were transformed to resemble a small American town preparing for Christmas.

Storefronts were decorated with lights, garlands, and festive signage. These details helped sell the holiday atmosphere on screen.

Rural areas outside the city were also heavily used. The fictional Keller Ranch was created using real farm and ranch properties near Ottawa.

While the exact ranch has not been named publicly, the surrounding farmland closely matches the look of a working Tennessee ranch.

Interior scenes were filmed in production-friendly buildings across the Ottawa region. These spaces doubled as therapy rooms, ranch interiors, and community locations.

Ottawa has long been a favorite filming destination for holiday movies due to its flexible locations and experienced crews. In wider shots, viewers may even spot familiar landmarks like the Rideau Canal and nearby historic buildings.

Through smart location choices, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch convincingly recreates its Southern setting without ever leaving Canada.

What is Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch all about?

At its core, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch is a story about healing. Tyler Hilton stars as Wes Campbell, a professional hockey player whose career is interrupted by an injury just weeks before Christmas. On medical advice, he travels to Keller Ranch to try equine-assisted therapy.

There, he meets Maggie Keller, played by Arielle Kebbel, a widowed rancher and single mother struggling to keep her life and business together.

Apart from the leading duo, the cast for the film also includes Eshan Lyall as Dawson Keller, Tim Progosh as Greg Wilkes, Natalie Roy as Laurie Myers, Rachel Sellan as Sarah, Pierre Simpson as Pastor Joel, Ava Weiss as Isabel, and Jenny Fischer as the Physical Therapist. The film was written by Carley Smale and directed by Stefan Brogren.

The film draws direct inspiration from Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown’s hit duet, titled Thank God, which plays throughout the movie.

Speaking about the song’s impact, the couple said the following in a statement, according to Billboard:

“The song ‘Thank God’ is so special to us. We love performing it on stage and it’s incredible how it’s connected to so many fans. We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited.”

As executive producers, the Browns worked closely with the creative team to reflect the song’s emotional themes. Executive producer Adam Reed explained the connection clearly, stating:

“This film captures and translates to the screen the soul and wildly universal themes behind Kane and Katelyn’s hit duet.”

Those themes are woven into Wes and Maggie’s journey. Wes begins the story skeptical and guarded, while Maggie carries the weight of personal loss. Through the therapy sessions and their growing bond, both characters slowly open themselves to love and faith again.

Set against the Christmas season, the film leans into warmth, reflection, and second chances.

While Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch tells a Nashville-based story, its heart was brought to life in Ottawa, Ontario.

From rural ranch properties to festive city streets, the Canadian locations provide the perfect backdrop for this emotional holiday romance. The film is now available for streaming on Lifetime.