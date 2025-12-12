Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 30: Actress Arielle Kebbel visits 'The IMDb Show' on January 30th, 2018 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on February 8th, 2018. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch is a cozy drama film directed by Stefan Brogren. The film is based on the 2022 hit song 'Thank God'. Excitingly enough, the movie's executive producers are also the same couple who featured in the same video.

The movie mainly revolves around a hockey player who is injured and skeptical towards life. He gets referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover using some unique therapy. The story shows how the same rigid person reluctantly but seemingly finds his health and much more than he ever anticipated. The timing of the story makes it more magical, as it happens just before Christmas.

Release date of Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch is all set to premiere on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT in the United States. The streaming channel for the same will be Lifetime.

The film will also be available for other regions to stream the next day after the actual release.

Cast Details for Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

The cast of Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch portrays a versatile lineup. The lead is called Wes Campbell, who is effortlessly played by Tyler Hilton. He is shown as a professional hockey player who gets injured during one of his matches. On the other hand, Maggie Keller's character can be seen played by Arielle Kebbel, a strong woman and owner of the ranch.

Potentially, she seems to be working professionally but tends to become a love interest for Wes. There is also Eshan Lyall as Dawson Keller, who is the son of Maggie Keller. Time Progosh can be seen as Greg Wilkes. Pierre Simpson as Pastor Joel, who is supposed to be a supportive community man.

Jenny Fischer, as the physical therapist, plays a minor part in the earlier recovery of Wes. Additionally, Natalie Roy as Laurie Myers, Rachel Sellan as Sarah, Ava Weiss as Isabel, and more.

What is Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch all about?

The story of Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch centers around the protagonist, Wes Campbell. The character is supposed to be a hockey player who gets injured during one of his matches before Christmas. He went through many medical procedures, and then he was referred to a unique therapy, supposedly Kellar Ranch in Nashville.

The ranch is owned by Maggie Kellar (played by Arielle Kebbel). Wes meets Maggie for the recovery mandated by the therapy. Maggie is an equine therapist who is supposed to help Wes get back to his health. She is a strong and practical woman and mother of one. Dawson helps her with the ranch. Maggie was dealing with her own financial struggles, as last year she spent taking care of her then-dying husband and did not work on the ranch for a year.

At first, Wes was very skeptical of Maggie's work and showed less interest in whether the therapy worked or not. Maggie is a resilient woman who gives her all to the recovery and proves the fact that therapy works. As time passes, working together for some time, Wes starts to open up and gets to see the actual side of Maggie without his ever-doubting shades.

The unexpected journey of Wes and Maggie is the central idea of the film. Whether Wes recovers fully and gets back to his life, or his love for Maggie changes him to stay as a changed man, is the question anticipated.

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch premieres on December 13, 2025.

