How to watch Now You See Me: Now You Don’t online? Streaming options explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Ariana Greenblatt attends Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" New York premiere at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is the newest entry in the heist-magic franchise, and it has an at-home viewing option right now. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, brings back the original Horsemen led by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman, while adding Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike to the mix.

It runs about 1 hour and 53 minutes and is positioned as a “return plus refresh,” with older illusionists teaming up with a younger wave for a new kind of job. If viewers are trying to stream Now You See Me: Now You Don’t online, the key thing to know is this: it is currently a rent-or-buy title in many markets, not a free-with-subscription drop yet.

Where to watch Now You See Me: Now You Don’t online right now?

The clean answer is that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is currently on premium video on demand. That means viewers can pay to rent or buy it through digital storefronts, rather than getting it included with a standard subscription library.

In the U.S., the standard PVOD pricing being widely listed is $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals typically give you a 48-hour viewing window once you press play. The simplest way to watch is to search the title inside the store:

Prime Video Store and Apple TV are commonly listed as purchase and rental options.

Fandango at Home is also a U.S. option for rent or buy.

If viewers see a page load but the movie does not play, do not assume it is “gone.” A lot of storefront links open the wrong country version in a browser. Switch to the local storefront inside the app, then search again. It also helps to understand what you are clicking:

Renting Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is cheaper, but time-limited. Buying costs more, but it stays in the library for that platform account.

When will it be “free” on a subscription service?

There is no single worldwide date announced across all platforms, but because this is a Lionsgate release, trade coverage and streaming trackers expect a Starz window first, followed later by other services depending on territory and output deals. Treat any month estimate as a projection until the services confirm it.

Streaming options and prices by region for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Availability is country-by-country, even when the platform name is the same. A listing can appear in one region and show “unavailable” in another based on licensing.

United States: PVOD is the main online option right now, with $19.99 rent and $24.99 buy pricing widely listed for launch.

United Kingdom and many other international markets: check Apple TV and Prime Video Store inside your local app, because pricing and release timing can differ from the U.S.

India: the most reliable “right now” option has been theatrical ticketing in major cities, with local showtimes listed on BookMyShow, while online PVOD availability can vary by storefront and date.

Practical tip: If priority is price, search in at least two stores before renting, because PVOD promos can change without notice, and bundles can appear after the initial window.

Plot, cast, and behind-the-scenes trivia for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Spoiler-light setup: the Four Horsemen reunite and pull a new generation of illusionists into a larger, more global job, framed around taking down a ruthless opponent. The “new rendition” angle is the blend of legacy magicians with younger performers, so the movie can keep the same DNA while shifting the team dynamic.

On the production side, the film used major real-world locations in Abu Dhabi, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the shoot leaned on the city’s ability to accommodate big set pieces. As per The National report dated November 18, 2025, Ruben Fleischer said,

“We kept asking for things expecting to encounter a no,”

which he used to describe what it was like mounting sequences there.

Stay tuned for more updates.