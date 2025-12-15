Who was Carl Carlton? Funk icon behind "She's a Bad Mama Jama" dead at 73

(Image via Instagram/@comiclonilove)

Carl Carlton, legendary R&B, soul and funk singer/songwriter has died aged 73. The Detroit-born artist is renowned for his iconic 1981 funk track She’s a Bad Mama Jama and his 1974 soulful cover of Everlasting Love.

His son Carlton Hudgens II, announced his death via a Facebook post on December 15, 2025, where he shared an image of the late singer performing. Hudgens II expressed that he would miss the late musician.

"RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She's a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed."

He added that his father was 73 and not 72 as wrongly stated in Wikipedia and TMZ

“Dad was 73 years of age, born May 21, 1952 ..not 1953 as Wikipedia has wrong and now TMZ and the world has the incorrect birthday. Please fix this asap."

More details about Carl Carlton explored

Carlton was known as “Little Carl” in the mid-1960s when he began his career. He released hits Don’t You Need a Boy Like Me and So What before signing to the Back Beat Records label.



He dropped his first significant hit Everlasting Love in 1974 which peaked at number 6 on the Billbard Hot 100 and number 11 on the Billboard R&B chart. His most popular song yet She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked) came in 1981 and is still remains popular in culture.



He received a Carlton a Detroit Music Award nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Vocalist. Carlton’s passing comes a few years after he suffered complications from a stroke. According to Soultracks, the late singer had courageously battled to live and thrive.

Funk Group Confunkshun paid tribute to the departed singer on Facebook stating that Carlton’s contributions to soul and R&B will stay with them forever: