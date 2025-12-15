What happened to Ainsley’s boyfriend on Landman season 2?

Mitchell Slaggert and Michelle Randolph in Landman (Image via Youtube/@Landman Official)

In Landman season 2, Ainsley Norris's original boyfriend from season 1, Dakota, is no longer in the picture after their early breakup. She begins a new relationship with Ryder Sampson, a high school quarterback played by Mitchell Slaggert.

Ryder faces a setback early in season 2. The high school quarterback scores only 17 on his ACT, too low for admission to major universities like Texas Tech, where the couple planned to attend together. Ryder enrolls at Kilgore College, a junior college in East Texas.

Ainsley, with a strong ACT score and cheerleading prospects decides on Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, citing a need for independence and a fresh start. This choice separates the couple geographically and shifts their future paths.

Landman is a modern neo-Western drama co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, based on the Boomtown podcast. The series follows the cutthroat world of oil landmen in West Texas.

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a seasoned crisis executive for an oil company in the Permian Basin.

Season 2 premiered on November 16, 2025, on Paramount+, with episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.

What happened to Ainsley's boyfriend, Ryder, in Landman season 2?

Michelle Randolph plays Ainsley Norris, Tommy and Angela's teenage daughter. She begins season 2 still dating Ryder Sampson (Mitchell Slaggert), the respectful quarterback who replaced her pushy ex-boyfriend Dakota, in season 1.

The pair had bonded over plans to attend Texas Tech, with Ryder on a football scholarship.

Season 2 quickly disrupts this. Ryder's ACT score of 17 limits his options to junior college. He heads to Kilgore College to play football and improve his academics for a potential transfer.

Ainsley aces her ACT with a 29 and, despite a rambling and awkward TCU interview where she discusses eugenics-like ideas about athletes and cheerleaders, gets accepted thanks to her cheerleading status.

She explains her switch from Texas Tech as wanting space from Ryder's constraints and a chance to grow independently.

Ryder appears only briefly in early episodes before heading to college and has remained off-screen since. Through five aired episodes (up to "The Pirate Dinner" on December 14, 2025), their relationship shows clear strain from the separation, differing ambitions and Ainsley's focus on independence.

No official breakup has been depicted but the long-distance setup and Ainsley's comments on “fresh start” suggest the romance is fading as she begins her new chapter at TCU.

Landman season 2: Plot overview

Season 2 opens after Monty Miller's death, with Tommy Norris promoted to company president amid financial turmoil at M-Tex Oil. Cami Miller (Demi Moore) steps into greater power, dealing with lawsuits, board pressures, and lingering cartel connections through Galino (Andy Garcia).

Tommy balances corporate crises, cartel threats, and family issues, including reconciling with his estranged father T.L. Norris (Sam Elliott). Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) hits oil on his own leases but faces dangers from shady investors, including ties to the cartel.

The season intensifies oil industry volatility- economic shifts, roughneck dangers, and geopolitical impacts while exploring Norris family dynamics, personal ambitions and West Texas culture. Episodes highlight power struggles, betrayals, reconciliations and high-stakes deals across 10 episodes.

Main cast: Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris), Ali Larter (Angela Norris), Michelle Randolph (Ainsley Norris), Jacob Lofland (Cooper Norris), Kayla Wallace (Rebecca Savage), Demi Moore (Cami Miller), Andy Garcia (Galino), Sam Elliott (T.L. Norris). Jon Hamm appears in flashbacks as Monty Miller. Mitchell Slaggert recurs as Ryder Sampson.

Where to watch Landman season 2

Landman seasons 1 and 2 stream exclusively on Paramount+. Season 2 new episodes are available weekly on Sundays.

Stay tuned for more such updates!