"I still haven't met him": Lewis Pullman shares insights about Mel Brooks after wrapping up Spaceballs 2

Lewis Pullman appeared on the live episode of The View on Friday, December 12, 2025 promoting his work and discussing the recent wrap of Spaceballs 2 production (which finished the previous Tuesday).

Cohost Sara Haines asked if Mel Brooks attended the wrap party and whether he met Brooks. Pullman said -

"I still haven't met him but when he sent me the role, I got a voice note from him. I wish you could frame a voice note. I couldn't believe it because I grew up watching that movie. That was one of my dad's movies I was allowed to watch growing up, and I remember seeing Star Wars, and I was like 'Why did they remake Spaceballs without all the jokes?”

Principal filming for Spaceballs 2 - the sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 cult satire of Star Wars and science fiction classics, concluded in December 2025. Josh Greenbaum is the director and Brooks, who is currently 99 years old, co-wrote the script with Josh Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Mel Brooks, the legendary comedian behind Blazing Saddles, The Producers and Young Frankenstein - produces and reprises Yogurt (and reportedly President Skroob).

Lewis Pullman comments on never meeting Mel Brooks during Spaceballs 2 production

Lewis Pullman, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Thunderbolts, stars as Starburst - the son of original characters Lone Starr (Bill Pullman, his real father) and Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga).

Pullman grew up loving the original, viewing it before Star Wars. Returning cast includes Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet, his first live-action role in decades, George Wyner as Colonel Sandurz and Daphne Zuniga.

New faces include Keke Palmer as Destiny, Josh Gad in an undisclosed role and Anthony Carrigan. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Imagine Entertainment, the film blends legacy and new elements for modern parody.

Filming occurred in Sydney, wrapping just before Pullman's revealing interview. Scheduled for theatrical release in 2027, it marks a 40-year gap fulfilling Yogurt's original tease of a sequel.

Lewis Pullman recently wrapped Spaceballs 2 without meeting Mel Brooks in person, a surprising fact given Brooks' key role as producer, co-writer and actor.

The 99-year-old Brooks opted to work remotely, described by Pullman as a “homebody.” On The View, Pullman shared:

“Mel didn't come out. He's a homebody, but he was definitely part of it. His spirit was there, he was part of the design of it. He launched us!"

Pullman received a personal voice note from Brooks offering the role, calling it frame-worthy.

Pullman praised the script of Spaceballs 2 as -

"The writing is so smart and so dumb at the same time in the best way. It's so intelligently designed!"

On filming experinece with his father Bill Pullman, Lewis shared -

“It was so much fun and so fun to work with my dad.”

Mel Brooks's absence didn't lessen his influence as his comedic vision guided the production from afar.

Additional reports confirm Brooks's hands-on script involvement, ensuring the parody stays true to his style while targeting contemporary franchises.

What do we know about the Spaceballs 2 plot?

Plot details for Spaceballs 2 are closely guarded by Amazon MGM Studios but confirmed elements point to a direct continuation with new generational twists.

The story centres on legacy characters Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and Queen Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), now parents to Starburst (Lewis Pullman). Keke Palmer plays Destiny, a new lead alongside Josh Gad's undisclosed character.

Rick Moranis returns as Dark Helmet, with Mel Brooks reprising Yogurt. Amazon teases it as a "Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” poking fun at modern sequel trends.

The parody will likely skewer recent Star Wars entries and broader sci-fi franchises. Co-writers emphasize absurd, intelligent humor matching Brooks' original. Anthony Carrigan joins in an unknown role.

No trailer exists yet but anticipation builds for the 2027 release, blending nostalgia with fresh satire.

Where to watch Spaceballs 2

Spaceballs 2 is set for theatrical release in 2027 via Amazon MGM Studios. No streaming date has been announced yet.

The original Spaceballs (1987) streams on Disney+ and is available for rent/purchase on Prime Video and other platforms. Watch Lewis Pullman in his upcoming musical drama The Testament of Ann Lee, in theatres releasing on December 25, 2025.

