“She wants something amiable”: Sister Wives alum Kody Brown opens up about his meeting with Christine and David Woolley

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown attended the second stop of his apology tour as he decided to meet Christine. However, Kody admitted that he fears that the apology situation might not be a pleasant one with Christine as it was with Janelle.

He talked about the difficulties that he might face, given that David Woolley will also be present there, as he said in the confessional clip,

“So when I go see Christine, I don’t expect it to be easy necessarily. Christine is not a confrontational person. She wants something amiable.”

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown reflects on his tumultuous relationship with Christine

While talking about his fallout with Christine, Kody reflected back and remembered how the last time they talked about their relationship, Christine said she was done and wanted to move. Kody admitted that he did not react really positively to any of that. Kody further admitted:

“I am walking into an environment where trust has been killed. I mean, we don’t have trust.”

As Kody Brown goes on to apologize to Christine, he shared his side of the story in the confessional clip, saying,

“She seems amiable and he seems amiable. My best guess is Christine got over it happily. We’ve lost trust but we are trying to establish.”

As Christine and David come to meet Kody, Christine asks Kody about the reason why he is there. Kody explains,

“I wanted to apologize for how we broke up and for how it went down. I apologise for being angry about it. I want to apologize for the struggles. I want you to be able to heal and healing will probably can, maybe, happen, I can't tell you how it's going to happen or what, but I just feel like if I apologize, you can get in that space where you feel like you're healing."

However, Christine had a different response to Kody’s apology as she said,

“Again, you just got to let that go. I remember what it was like, but I’ve got a new husband here now and it’s weird, man, That’s a weird thing to say. I have a husband right here now, you know, to [say], ‘I used to love you. I can’t imagine what’s going through David’s head right now. … I know that doesn’t affect me. That’s you.”

David Woolley opens up about Kody’s apology to Christine

As Christine was quick to point out that a few parts of Kody’s apology were a bit weird, given how David was also present there, David soon weighed in on the conversation:

“You know damn well you loved her because you wouldn’t [have] got married, you wouldn’t have all these kids, if you didn’t love her.”

Kody tried to pacify the situation further, and also pointed out something interesting to both Christine and David,

"If I wouldn't have messed it up, then you wouldn't have what you have [with David], Later, you might want to punch me. Right now, you probably still really appreciate it."

David soon responded in a calm manner while making things better, as he told Kody,

"The thing is, is like when I talk to Christine about you, I see it from a guy's point of view. I really do," he tells Kody. "I get where you're coming from in a lot of ways."

Watch Sister Wives airing on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.