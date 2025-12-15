Peter Greene health issues explored in wake of Pulp Fiction and The Mask star's death at 60

Peter Greene's manager said that he spoke to him shortly before his death (Image via Getty)

Peter Greene, 60, died on Friday, December 12. The actor’s manager, Gregg Edwards, told the New York Post that he was discovered inside his apartment in New York City during the afternoon hours.

While speaking to the NY Daily News, a neighbor, whose identity remains unknown, said that the spot where the Pulp Fiction star was found was full of blood. Furthermore, The Mask star reportedly had a facial injury and was lying on the floor.

Hollywood Life stated that a benign tumor near Peter Greene’s lung was supposed to be removed with surgery before his demise. Apart from that, he did not have any other health problems.

A handwritten note was additionally recovered from the apartment when his dead body was first found. Moreover, the note addressed an old gang that was operational a long time ago, as it reads:

“I’m still a Westie.”

The law enforcement authorities confirmed that the Training Day star was dead on the spot. In a statement shared with NBC News, Gregg said that music was turned on inside Peter’s house for almost a day, following which a wellness check was done. Edwards even paid tribute to Greene during an interview with the New York Post, describing the latter as a “terrific” individual. He said:

“Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

Peter Greene’s last conversation with his manager revealed: Health issues and more explained

The Montclair, New Jersey, native’s recent demise has led to a lineup of tributes on different platforms. As per the New York Post, the police claimed that there was no foul play after investigating the crime scene.

Peter Greene’s manager, Gregg Edwards, also spoke to the outlet, claiming that he was healthy a few days ago. One of the neighbors, named Mary Patierno, recalled telling her friends about the Chicago P.D. star, and all of them said that Peter used to help them with various things, including their packages and dog.

Edwards said that his last conversation with Greene happened around two days before his death. The latter was also supposed to undergo surgery, and he was supporting Peter during this period, with Greene also doing the same for him. Gregg addressed how the City of Lies star was feeling about his operation for a benign tumor close to his lung.

“He sounded okay… It was just a totally normal conversation. He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious,” Edwards added.

Gregg mentioned in the interview that Peter Greene was expecting the former to be fine, referring to the upcoming surgery. Edwards said that they were close friends for a decade and he had a lot of love for the Once Fallen star. Moreover, the music inside Peter’s house allegedly started playing shortly after their call disconnected.

Greene was last seen in a film titled Beggarman. He has portrayed Lieutenant Jones in Clika, which is releasing next year and marks his final appearance.