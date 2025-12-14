What did Peter Greene say in his final phone call? Manager shares details

Peter Greene (Image via Getty)

Actor Peter Greene was described as being “totally normal” during what became his final known phone call, according to longtime manager and close friend Gregg Edwards. The two spoke on Wednesday, just days before Greene was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Friday.

“That was the last time I talked to him,” Edwards told The Post, recalling the conversation that took place the same day neighbors later reported hearing Christmas music playing continuously from Greene’s home.

Actor Peter Greene, known for his roles in ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Blue Streak’ and ‘The Mask,’ died yesterday at the age of 60.



Edwards and Greene, who had worked together for more than a decade, had developed a personal bond beyond their professional relationship. During the call, they discussed upcoming medical procedures they were each facing.

Greene, 60, was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor near his lung, while Edwards was preparing for hernia surgery.

“He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation. He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious,” Edwards said. He added that the discussion was mutual and supportive, noting, “He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well. We’re good friends. I love the guy … We were friends for over a decade.”

Shortly after the call ended, neighbors said Christmas music began playing loudly from Greene’s Clinton Street apartment and continued uninterrupted.

Concerned residents eventually contacted authorities for a wellness check. A locksmith arrived at the residence around 3:25 p.m. Friday, where Greene was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that no foul play was suspected, and officials confirmed that the cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.

Peter Greene’s career highlights and personal struggles

At the time of his death, Greene remained professionally active. He was attached as a co-producer and narrator on an upcoming documentary titled From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID, directed by Edwards.

The project also lists Jason Alexander, Kathleen Turner, and journalist Nicholas Kristof as participants, though Greene had not yet recorded narration.

He was also preparing to begin filming an independent thriller, Mascots, alongside Mickey Rourke, with production scheduled to start in January.

Edwards acknowledged that Greene had struggled earlier in life, stating the actor had faced “demons” in the past.

However, he emphasized that Greene appeared “happy and healthy” in the days leading up to his death.

Greene was well known among residents of his apartment building, where neighbors described him as helpful and kind. One woman told The Post,

“He was an amazing man. He was the very, very best,” while another resident, Mary Patierno, called his death “pretty devastating for everybody in the building.”

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene ran away from home at 15 and later spoke publicly about his early struggles with addiction. After seeking treatment in the mid-1990s, he built a prolific acting career, earning roughly 95 credits.

He was best known for portraying Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and appeared in films including The Mask, Training Day, Blue Streak, and The Usual Suspects.