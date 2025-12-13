McDonald’s ‘Friends’ Meal Returns With Limited-Edition Toys and New Dipping Sauce

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant on April 28, 2022 in San Leandro, California. Fast food chain McDonald's reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with revenue of $5.67 billion compared to analyst expectations of $5.59 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald’s is re-releasing the 'Friends' Meal, almost three decades after viewers were first introduced to Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross through the hit TV show. After gaining major online attention last year, the chain decided to bring back the nostalgic menu bundle.

Instead of focusing on America, where the series was set, the company is rolling it out overseas this round. So if you're hoping to try it, your local burger joint might not have what you're looking for.

McDonald's revives the Friends Meal with collectible toys and a limited global rollout

McDonald's is leaning into old-school vibes by bringing back the 'Friends Meal' - a short-term deal linking burgers and nuggets with a super famous TV show. Instead of just food, you get a regular combo; pick either a Big Mac or six Chicken McNuggets, along with fries and soda - but now there's more: one of six toy figures based on the main characters from the series, each packed with little details fans would spot right away.

These mini toys aren't random - they echo key traits from Ross, Rachel, Chandler, and the rest in ways die-hard watchers will appreciate. Also part of this round is a special dip called Monica’s Marinara Sauce, making another appearance after going viral online, thanks to rave reactions calling it surprisingly good. Right now, folks outside Turkey can’t grab it directly since it's only available there - for now.

Still, word spread fast across borders, stirring chatter worldwide, showing how strong the show's fanbase still is, while sparking guesses about if - or when - it might pop up elsewhere, maybe even in the U.S.

Right now, the Friends Meal is only available in certain areas, yet all the hype about it coming back proves that throwback team-ups still pack a punch for big companies. With chatter spreading online and fans staying hooked, this small-scale launch has made the deal look like it might go global.

People are paying close attention to whether McDonald’s will push the meal into more regions or keep it where it is.

