What happened to Peter Greene? Actor known for 'The Mask' and 'Pulp Fiction' dead at 60

Actor Peter Greene attend the "Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate" screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater (Image via Getty)

Peter Greene, the actor known for playing Zed in Pulp Fiction, has passed away at 60.

Although the cause of death remains unknown, his longtime manager, Gregg Edward, confirmed that he was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment on Friday.

"He was a unique individual. One of the most brilliant character actors on the planet. Had a really good heart. Cared about people. Truly one of the great actors of our generation," said Edward, according to the Daily News.

Greene's neighbour, who discovered his body in his ground-floor apartment on Clinton St. near Stanton St., told the outlet that residents of the apartment building had been hearing loud Christmas music from The Mask actor's apartment for several days.

The building management didn't act until Friday, when they sent a locksmith to get into the apartment.

According to the neighbour, he found Peter "lying on the floor, facedown" with "facial injury [and] blood everywhere."

A handwritten note was also found on the door to Greene's apartment, which included the phrase "I'm still a Westie," which, according to the outlet, is a reference to the Westies, an Irish American Gang active during the 1970s and 1980s.

Edward also reported that Greene had recently been selected to appear in a movie called Mascots, starring Mickey Rourke and is scheduled to begin next year.

Additionally, he was also being considered for at least two other acting projects, Edward added.

"He had a reputation as tough to work with… He was a perfectionist. He wanted it right. He was a big believer in improvising stuff too. Some people were fine with it, some people were not," Greene's longtime manager said.

RIP Peter Greene, Actor

The Mask, Pulp Fiction, Judgment Night, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Usual Suspects, Kiss & Tell, Blue Streak, Training Day, The Black Donnellys, Life on Mars, The Continental, H. G. Wells' War of the Worlds#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/1Wf3PnBp7W — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) December 13, 2025

When Edward informed the film's writer-director, Kerry Mondragon, about Greene's passing, he broke down in tears. According to him:

"They were very upset," he added.

Peter Greene was scheduled to remove a benign tumor near his lungs

Gregg Edward further told the outlet that Peter Greene, who spoke to his manager just a few days before his death, was scheduled to remove a benign tumor near his lungs.

"It’s a shock. He wasn’t that old. In pretty good shape for his age, rode his bike everywhere around New York. He’d had some health issues throughout the last couple years, had always fought through and was very strong," Edward said.

He continued:

"Bottom line, he was really a good-hearted person and a brilliant, brilliant actor. I've been trying to get him to write his autobiography. He’s got stories after stories."

In 1996, the late actor told Premier magazine that he ran away from home at age 15, lived on the streets of New York City, and eventually began using drugs.

According to his profile, he also admitted to attempting suicide in March 1996 and ultimately sought treatment for his addictions.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, on October 8, 1965, Peter Greene has appeared in several films, including Laws of Gravity, Clean Shaven, Blue Streak, Training Day, and The Usual Suspects, among others.