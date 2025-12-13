"This 50 Cent level of cooking a mf": 6ix9ine's skit to troll 21 Savage over 'rat boy' remarks prompts hilarious reactions online

6ix9ine is seen during the second half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Rapper 6ix9ine took a jab at fellow musician, 21 Savage. He enacted an elaborate comedy skit in which he impersonated a British magistrate denying 21 Savage, who was born in Britain, the permission to become American.

The skit was 6ix9ine’s response to 21 Savage’s recent remarks, in which he alluded to 6ix9ine, and while criticizing his public persona and the trajectory of his career, called him a “rat boy.”

As 6ix9ine and 21 Savage’s feud intensifies, netizens on social media seem to be enjoying the banter between the two rappers.

Many netizens responded to 6ix9ine’s skit, and appreciated the time and energy he put into roasting 21 Savage.

One netizen took to X to respond to 6ix9ine’s skit, and while referring to the efforts rapper 50 Cent puts into roasting his nemeses, wrote,

“This 50 Cent level of cooking a mf. Epic”

This 50 Cent level of cooking a mf 🤣🤣



Epic — rich (@NoKapRich) December 12, 2025

While pointing out how quickly 6ix9ine posted the skit after the release of the podcast episode in which 21 Savage took a dig at him, another netizen remarked,

“Podcast literally just dropped last night he might be the greatest troll of all time I’m sorry”

Another 6ix9ine fan added,

“he really created the art of ragebaiting”

One netizen, while taking a dig at 21 Savage, said,

“Getting roasted by the biggest rat in the rap game is crazy”

6ix9ine’s comedy skit prompted hilarious responses which roasted him as well. A netizen, while poking fun at the rapper, wrote,

“that one unemployed friend at 3pm on a tuesday”

About 21 Savage and 6ix9ine’s war of words

6ix9ine’s skit targeting 21 Savage was prompted by the latter’s appearance during the podcast, Perspektives With Bank.

As per Complex, during the episode, 21 Savage seemingly referenced 6ix9ine, and said,

“The rat boy who was wearing lace fronts and s**t. The n***a who told in New York, man, who told on all them n***as in New York, the Mexican, the Internet took his shit down. He can't go. Ain't no gas in the car, n***a, what you mean he just stopped?”

6ix9ine hardly took any time to respond to 21 Savage’s criticism of him. In the skit that he posted to Instagram soon after 21 Savage’s podcast was released, showed him dressed like a British magistrate, who called on “Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph,” which is 21 Savage’s birth name.

The skit also included British guards parading around 6ix9ine and a woman dressed in a gown fetching the rapper tea. Eventually, an individually impersonating 21 Savage appeared, and begged 6ix9ine to consider his plea to become an American from Atlanta. He said,

“I need to go to America. Please, I’ll do anything…I can make it, trust me, I can make it. I can be an Atlantian.”

He can be seen intensifying his begging, and continues,

“I need to be from Atlanta, I need to be a gangster rapper. I can't be Central Cee and Skepta and these guys. Nobody takes them seriously. Please, I’m begging you. I know Jay-Z. I can call Jay-Z. I'm begging you, I'll do anything…I need to change my identity. Nobody takes us seriously.”

He also removes his gold chain and offers it in exchange for a chance to go to America. 6ix9ine eventually denies 21 Savage his visa and called him a “traitor.”

The skit ends with 6ix9ine’s guards chasing 21 Savage to jail him.