"He cheated on his wife with Celina Powell": 6ix9ine refers to Snoop Dogg as a snitch in unfiltered podcast interview

6ix9ine called Snoop Dogg a snitch on another occasion a few years ago (Image via Getty)

6ix9ine’s recent claims about Snoop Dogg are grabbing much attention on social media. The former appeared on the Fresh and Fit podcast on October 18, 2025, where he alleged that Snoop Dogg was a “snitch.”

Both rappers have been in a feud over the last few years, with 6ix9ine calling Snoop a “snitch” on another occasion. During the latest conversation, 6ix9ine said that “snitch” is something that cannot be accepted in the world of rapping. He addressed the same by saying:



“Let’s talk about all the, you know, like just what it is. The, you know, the ni**a, who’s not Spanish, black ni**as, that snitch, right? Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Gunner, Young Thug. Right? 50 Cent, where Supreme Team Irv Gotti, you know.”



He further stated:



“This sh*t that the streets that a little white person in fu**ing in Cleveland, Wyoming, North Dakota, they’re like, ‘damn, we’re not gonna take 5 minutes 10 minutes time to investigate or, or dig into the thing. We’re just here for the music.’”









Also known as Daniel Hernandez, he continued referring to Snoop Dogg, describing the latter as an “uncle” in the rapping industry. He repeated the same word and added:



“It’s like, let’s ignore that he told cuz he’s our uncle. We don’t want to lose our uncle. Remember he cheated on his wife with Celina Powell? You remember that? He was a butt a** ni**a getting dressed. You want me to play for you?”



Daniel clarified that he was telling the truth. He even recalled the time when Celina Powell reportedly released the s*x tapes of him along with Snoop Dogg and DJ Akademiks, and said:



“My thing is like it’s cool, my girl like, ‘Oh, you fu** that bi**h.’”



The video has received more than 30,000 views so far. However, Snoop Dogg or Celina Powell have not responded to the same.

6ix9ine has previously used the word snitch for Snoop Dogg







The beef between the duo emerged when Daniel came out of prison around six years ago. However, Snoop Dogg was reportedly not happy with the fact that the news created headlines and criticized the media for the way they covered everything.

In 2020, the beef took a different turn when 6ix9ine questioned his fans about whether he should disclose the names of the artists who had snitched on someone close to them.

According to The Independent, he asked the question in an Instagram Story and later referred to Snoop Dogg in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post by requesting him for a “chat.” Apart from that, Daniel seemingly claimed that Snoop Dogg had snitched on Suge Knight, as he posted another comment, which reads:



“Ur in denial the paper work is online and Suge Knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”



Snoop Dogg later shared a video, which has now been deleted. The clip was believed to be referring to 6ix9ine, as Snoop Dogg told Daniel to leave him alone. He further stated:



“I ain’t the one. No way… Go on and do yo’ shit and get out of my way bi**h. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bi**h. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. Fu** with the Dogg, nothing nice, bi**h. Rat boy.”



Meanwhile, Daniel has not announced any new album until now. His last major project was Leyenda Viva, which came out around two years ago.