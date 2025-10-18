What happened between Gucci Mane and Drake? Atlanta rapper mentions Young Thug's remarks as he recalls apologizing to the '6 God' crooner

Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rapper Gucci Mane is opening up about the remarks he made about fellow rapper Drake and many other artists in the industry more than a decade ago. During a recent podcast appearance, the Atlanta-based hip-hop artist spoke about the importance of forgiveness and understanding as he recalled that many people whom he spoke against in 2013 forgave him.

In 2013, Mane went on a lengthy Twitter tirade in which he railed against Drake. At the time, Mane used many expletives for Drake, and as per XXL magazine, he wrote in the now-deleted tweets,

“Tell drake he a true male groupie I don't need u u 2 much a, sissy stop tryin b me. Chec dat bitch instagram. True groupie”

In what was called Mane’s meltdown on Twitter, the rapper also lashed out against other people in the music industry. He wrote:

“F*** jeezy. Tip. Gotti. Waka. Nicki minaj drake d a Wooh. frenchy 2 chainz coachk kkaior eminem oj rock Quavo takeoff cardo dam g.”

The year after his infamous rant on Twitter, Mane pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm and received a prison sentence, as per Complex. After his return from jail in 2016, it seemed like he resolved his issues with Drake, as the two released a collaborative single titled, Both.

Gucci Mane is reflecting on his outburst on Twitter and shared that he apologized to many people

During a recent episode of Revolt, Gucci Mane revealed that when he had a public meltdown on Twitter in 2013, he was undergoing an “episode.” He said,

“I felt good that like after I had them episodes and got out, a lot of them people I reached out to and said, ‘Hey, I'm sorry. I'm going through something.’ … Them folks like, ‘I forgive you, Gucci.’ You know what I'm saying?”

Mane also directly referred to his remarks about the 6 God rapper Drake. According to Complex, he mentioned,

“Like, I said some bulls**t about Drake, text him some crazy [stuff]. But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something.’ And he was like, ‘Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.’”

Mane also revealed that the fact that people were ready to accept his apologies gladdened him. He added,

“Bro, it felt so good that like people went like, understood, ‘cause I'm straight like, ‘I'm sorry. I'm sorry to everybody I said anything, ‘cause I'm just tweeting.’ I'm just texting people and I might did that to 30 people.”

While speaking about apologies, Mane also referred to his beef with rapper Young Thug. Recently, a call that Thug allegedly made from prison got leaked, as per Vibe. During the call, Thug criticized Mane’s attitude and said that he had “turned soft” after returning from prison, noted the news outlet.

Mane demonstrated the power of an apology and of forgiveness in relation to Thug’s alleged comments on him. During the podcast with Revolt, he said,

“Let's say for instance, like, Thug said some stuff about me, right? And that came on the Internet. But then he made a song and said, 'I miss my dogs.' I immediately accepted the apology 'cause I done been there…It’s like a weight on you. You want somebody to be like, 'Bruh, it's okay.' I ain't talk to him. But yeah, I forgive him.”

While Mane was grateful for the chance to apologise and to forgive simultaneously, he did admit that some people whom he spoke against in 2013 were not ready to forgive him yet and maintain their distance.