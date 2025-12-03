Kash Patel says the report of him demanding a better-fitted FBI jacket before investigating Charlie Kirk's death is "100% false"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: FBI Director Kash Patel leaves after a press conference on October 23, 2025 in New York City. FBI Director Patel was joined by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella, Jr., Assistant Director in Charge of the NY Field Office of the FBI Christopher Raia, Special Agent in Charge of the NY Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations Ricky Patel, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and various members of law enforcement as they announced indictments against current and former N.B.A. players, that include Chauncey Billups coach of the Portland Trailblazers and hall of fame inductee, Terry Rozier, a guard for the Miami Heat, in a pair of criminal cases that involved the coordination of Mafia families and professional athletes. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a new report about FBI Director Kash Patel facing issues with a raid jacket size before investigating Charlie Kirk's murder in September was posted on X.

The report - allegedly witnessed by an unnamed FBI agent - mentioned that when Patel landed in Provo, Utah, to investigate Kirk's death, he refused to get off the plane without his raid jacket.

It added that in order to help Kash get down, his personnel got a medium-sized raid jacket from a female FBI Specials Agent.

The report was soon retweeted by Californian Rep. Eric Swalwell, who took aim at Patel for wearing a woman's jacket "to cosplay as someone in charge". Patel was swift to hit back at Swalwell, slamming his past history of dating a Chinese spy named Fang Fang.

The ‘jacket story’ was 100% FALSE — but here’s what’s true:



“I’d just been at GROUND ZERO on 9/11, then flew straight to Utah to lead a 33-HOUR MANHUNT after Charlie Kirk was shot. My agents handed me the jacket and a SWAT badge — I wore them with pride."



"If Eric Swalwell… pic.twitter.com/DVRlviAgiW — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 3, 2025

The FBI director wasn't done. When invited to Fox News to address the "gossipy" report about the raid jacket being circulated over social media, Kash Patel told Laura Ingraham:

"It's a 100% false. Sadly, I was at 9/11 at Ground Zero in New York City, because I was a White House representative honoring those victims and their names being read... then we made the immediate decision after Charlie got shot in the neck to fly to Utah unexpectedly to lead the manhunt to find the perpetrator in less than 33 hours... And these people are worried about what patches I was wearing?"

Patel then went on to recount what had actually happened on the plane that day, saying:

"One of my agents handing me a jacket and said, 'hey, boss, you should wear this jacket as we're going to the command center'. I said I'd be honored to wear that, and another one handed me a SWAT team badge from the unit that was protecting the area where Charlie was assassinated. I wore that with pride."

The FBI director that went on to claim that people gossipping about his appearances didn't concern him. But if they wanted to see the results, they'd find that under his leadership - and that of Deputy Director Dan Bongino - the FBI was "succeeding in ways that no FBI has ever done before". Taking a dig at Swalwell in his final remark, Kash concluded:

"And if Eric Swalwell wants to come online and talk about what jacket size I wear, I'm happy to send him a women's medium so him and Fang Fang can go out again."

Kash Patel's use of FBI's gulfstream jet is being investigated

Kash Patel's remarks about his raid jacket controversy comes as an older one - about him taking the FBI jet to have a "date night" with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, in Tennessee - is under investigation by the House Judiciary Committee.

In addition to the Tennessee trip - where Wilkins was performing at a wrestling match - Patel's four-day trip to San Angelo to be hosted at a hunting resort - is also being brought up in the inquiry.

Whether or not these trips will be determined as a breach of FBI's policy remains to be determined.

