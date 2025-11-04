Influencer claims Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins blocked her after she posted photos with the FBI director

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: New Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel after he was sworn in during a ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel was confirmed by the Senate 51-49, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) the only Republicans voting to oppose him. Patel has been a hard-line critic of the FBI, the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Amid the backlash that Kash Patel has been facing after he was accused of "jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend" on taxpayer dollars, an influencer showed her support for the FBI director in a tweet.

Posted on X (by @realdefender45) on Monday (November 3), the influencer claims in her tweet that she has been a friend of both Kash and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, in the past.

I've kept quiet for a while, but I think it's time to speak plainly.



I've known @Kash_Patel and @AlexisWilkins personally, I was there when they had their first date.



While I understand the curiosity, some of what's being said online has gone way beyond healthy…

While the objective of her tweet was to defend the couple against the "harmful speculation," she also recounted a past incident, alleging that Wilkins had cut all ties with her for posting a photo with Kash.

She wrote:

"I’ll be honest, Alexis was upset when I posted a picture with Kash on his birthday. Even after I took it down out of respect, she blocked me and cut off contact. It stung, because I’ve always rooted for them both and supported them publicly."

The tweet went on to talk about people being "human" and making mistakes when compelled by their emotions, and that spreading "wild conspiracies and gossip" about others wasn't "helping anyone".

The controversy started on Kyle Seraphin's podcast

REPORTING FOR BOOTY? After Being Reprimanded By Trump At Mar-A-Lago, Kash Patel Used The FBI's Private Jet To Fly To His Girlfriend's Hometown



FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reports pic.twitter.com/QqlFn7Fg6m — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 3, 2025

The controversy about Kash Patel flying in a government jet to see his girlfriend started on Kyle Seraphin's podcast. The FBI-critic dropped a new episode of his namesake podcast last week (on October 30). Per Daily Beast, Seraphin said on about Patel:

"We’re in the middle of government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads. And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?"

The podcaster further accused Kash of "grifting off the American public," claiming that the fact that he flew in a "$60 million aircraft" to see his girlfriend was "gross".

While Kash himself didn't respond at first, the FBI did, clarifying that he had to use the Bureau aircraft for travel over security concerns, and reimburses the government for them in advance. The agency officials also stated that Patel's use of the jet was compliant with Bureau policy.

Soon afterwards, the FBI director himself addressed the speculations in a tweet (posted on November 2), writing that he "will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news".

He further called them out the "disgustingly baseless attacks" against his girlfriend as "beyond pathetic".

