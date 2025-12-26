Dove x Crumbl second drop: Where to buy, new scents, products, and more to know

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Crumbl is seen during attends Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Pepperdine University on September 30, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation)

The Dove x Crumbl collaboration returns with a fresh twist: the Tres Leches scent. Inspired by a well-known treat from the dessert brand, this release blends sweet bakery notes into everyday care items. Found only at Walmart, the set features a scrub for the body, liquid soap for hands, shower cleanser, and underarm product.

Each carries hints of airy cream plus a light dusting of warm spice. The scent is strong enough to blur what belongs in a bowl versus on skin. Shoppers may find themselves pausing, wondering if it's snack time.

The Dove x Crumbl collaboration is back with its second limited-edition release. Available to buy through online without delay, it reaches physical locations across the country on December 28. Following momentum from the earlier version - highlighting crowd-pleasing notes like Confetti Cake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Lemon Glaze, and Nilla Bean Cupcake - the line keeps identical formats: body wash, hand wash, body scrub, deodorant. Meanwhile, the Beauty Bar stays part of the lineup for past favorites, offering continuity through familiar textures. With that, fragrance lovers gain extended access through varied forms.

A fresh release takes cues from Crumbl's well-known Tres Leches Cake - vanilla-based, drenched in a sugary milk blend, finished with airy cream plus a touch of cinnamon, per company details. Available only between December 15 and 20, an Eggnog variant joins the rotating menu, linking festive taste notes to the debut skincare range. By merging scent experiences with dessert concepts, the project bridges two distinct interests without leaning on exaggeration or trend-driven appeal.

