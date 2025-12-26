Who owns FaZe Clan now? Adin Ross claims the real reason why FaZe members quit is because the owner wanted them to give up 20% of their stakes

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

FaZe Clan - the organization that was founded by Richard Bengtsone over 15 years ago - has witnessed some major disruptions in the last year. Bengtsone, who is popularly known as FaZe Banks, was leading the company up until 2023, when it was acquired by GameSquare in an all-stock deal.

Last year - in June 2024 - Banks bought back 25% of the FaZe Clan from GameSquare. However, Banks return to the company didn't last for long. In March 2025, Banks' brand, FaZe Media, divested its stake in the FaZe Esports, which led to GameSquare retaining its full ownership.

Bengtsone's exit from the role of the company's CEO came months later, in July 2025. Since then GameSquare has been a sole owner of the FaZe Clan.

Adin Ross EXPOSES the real reason why FaZe broke up claiming the owner of FaZe is mad about his return on investment and wanted all the FaZe members to sign a contract where he'd own 20 percent of all members pic.twitter.com/8C1iP7fYzJ — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) December 26, 2025

In his new livestream, Adin Ross spoke about the alleged reason behind why creators from GameSquare have been dropping out of organization left and right. In a video posted on X, Ross was heard saying:

"They never signed that 20% initially. They [GameSquare] come after them a year and a half later and then ask for the 20%... That's in the wrong. 'Cause if your intention was to sign these guys for 20% of FaZe, they probably would've all done it. But now, you wait until they're big, have millions of followers, so why would they sign the contract? You can't put a deal in their f**king faces at this point."

For the unversed, the members of FaZe Clan that have announced their exit from the organization on Christmas include QTCinderella, JasonTheWeen, StableRonaldo, Lacy, Adapt, and Silky. They've all posted the same message on X to mark their exit, writing: "Left @FaZeClan"

FaZe Banks has insisted he had no role to play in the mass exit from FaZe Clan

I have nothing to do with what’s going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best.



If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me. — Banks (@Banks) December 25, 2025

After the news of sudden exits of creators from FaZe Clan surfaced on social media, many netizens anticipated if its former owner, FaZe Banks, might have something to do with it.

After all, these exits had come in the months following Banks' own decision to part ways from the organization.

Ultimately, Banks showed up on X to clarify his stance on the ongoing trouble at FaZe Clan, writing that he had "nothing to do" with all of it, and had moved on with his life. He even offered to help if it was needed.