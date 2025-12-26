7 best Costco gifts to give your loved ones for New Year 2026

A general view of a Costco Wholesale at Lakeside Retail Park on February 5, 2024 in Grays, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

As the New Year 2026 gets closer, plenty of people are searching for useful and well-liked gift options. Costco continues to be a favorite spot to find seasonal presents for folks who love food, cooking tools, and snacks to share. Whether it’s party must-haves or easy-to-store munchies, these seven items from Costco are great choices because of their flexibility and widespread popularity.

7 best Costco gifts for New Year 2026

Here is a straightforward look at seven gifts from Costco that work well for New Year's parties hosted at home, or just enjoying any day.

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Set

The Cuisinart Electric Fondue Set is equipped with a stainless steel bowl and colored group sharing forks. It also comes with a bowl that can be washed in the dishwasher, so that cleaning up after use becomes easy. This fondue plate can be used with oil-based recipes, chocolate, and cheese. It also has a discount during the holiday season.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The Ninja Creami Deluxe lets people create a range of frozen treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt, and slushy drinks. It has preset settings to turn frozen mixtures into smooth and creamy desserts. This machine is available with a special New Year discount for a short time.

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Crate

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Crate brings together a handpicked mix of charcuterie-focused treats like Genoa salami, fig spread, rosemary taralini crackers, seasoned cashews, and dried fruits. This selection works great for serving platters or shared snacks. A seasonal discount is available for this crate.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark has chocolate layers with peppermint. It comes in convenient packaging for sharing and is now sold with a holiday discount. You can buy this as a New Year's gift to your loved one to start the year sweetly.

Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs

You can enjoy these chicken meatballs, which mix cranberry and jalapeño flavors, as appetizers or part of a meal. People of all ages, including kids and adults, find them tasty.

Nonni’s Thin Addictives Cranberry Almond Thins

These are crunchy snack pieces made with almond and cranberry. Pair them with a cheese platter or serve them with tea or coffee. Right now, they come with a discounted seasonal price.

Lindt Teddy Holiday Share Pack

The Lindt Teddy Holiday Share Pack comes with separate chocolate treats made to share. You can use them as gifts, stocking stuffers, or in group gatherings. Grab the pack at a discounted price during the holidays.