Watch: Washington State Patrol lieutenant carjacked during Seattle traffic stop in broad daylight

Police investigate a Seattle patrol car carjacking on Christmas (Image via X / @apbweb)

On Christmas Day, a Washington State Patrol lieutenant encountered a carjacking during an attempt to stop the car in Seattle. The terrible incident was photographed by one of the eyewitnesses, and it went viral later. The event occurred during shop time in broad daylight and this prompted an immediate reaction from the police.

There was a video that TMZ posted depicting a man walking on the busy highway and then proceeding to a state patrol car with a mark on it.

He got to the side of the driver, pulled the lieutenant out of the car, and pushed her to the road. Several seconds later, he took off in the patrol car. The video reveals the way it all took place.

Someone stole a patrol car, and this led to a chase initiated by the police. It was terminated as the law enforcers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the individual who was causing the chase.

TMZ reported that the police with the Washington State Patrol surrounded the car and arrested the suspect.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson spoke to TMZ about the event explaining that the lieutenant involved was unharmed.

He also made it clear that she would not receive any disciplinary action after what happened. The carjacking occurred before noon on December 25.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A man in Seattle is in police custody after stealing a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant ... and exclusive new video shows the suspect shoving the cop to the ground and taking off in her car. pic.twitter.com/69zxNv2189 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2025

Authorities investigate separate traffic incidents

People have been paying attention to this case because of where and when it happened as well as the public nature of the situation. Police have not yet shared more information about the suspect or any possible charges.

Earlier this week in Florida, another traffic accident was reported. The Ledger shared that on the evening of December 23, 2025, an aged man died when he was driving a golf cart across U.S. 92 near Lakeland.

The incident happened at about 7:15 pm, where U.S. 92 meets Schalamar Creek Drive.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the man lived in the Schalamar Creek subdivision and had driven his black Club Car electric golf cart across the highway to visit a store close by.

On his way back home, he drove into the path of a westbound 2008 Buick CXL in the inside lane, as noted by The Ledger.

Local authorities are still investigating both incidents.