Are Target stores open on New Year’s Day? Store timings and more explored

Whether it's shopping for some last-minute essentials to making a New Year's Day purchase, it's important to check the holiday hours of local grocery stores before leaving the house. But shopping at Target on New Year's Day shouldn't be a problem for customers.

ABC News reported that Target stores will be open on New Year's Day. Target also outlined its holiday hours on its website and the only days they are closed during the holidays are Thanksgiving (November 27) and Christmas Day (December 25).

It applies to all Target locations nationwide, which means the local Target store is the place to be if someone forgot to buy the sparklers, the balloons, or the Champagne glasses to make the New Year's celebration as festive as possible.

Besides uninterrupted shopping on New Year's Day, Target also offers more deals and promotions weekly.

Target's opening and closing hours on New Year's Day, explored

Nearly 2,000 Target stores across the country will be open for shoppers on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Shoppers can visit their local Target location for anything they need in-store on December 31 and January 1. That includes the 18 new stores that opened in 2025.

They are back to their normal operating hours starting December 26 onwards. Most Target stores open at 7 am and close at 10 pm. Customers can also expect these store hours on New Year's Day.

But shoppers can also double-check local store hours via the Store Locator on their website.

Meanwhile, Target.com and the Target app are open for people to shop for essentials 24/7. Items will be available for Drive Up or Order Pickup at the store or for delivery.

Shop for more deals and discounts at Target

Target is still offering some of the biggest deals before the year ends. They have almost everything one needs to ring in the new year, from party supplies to a shiny new outfit.

While most of their holiday deals expire on December 25, there are still plenty of discounts available. Their select outerwear for men and women and select Champion accessories are for sale up to 50% off until December 27.

Ray-Ban smart glasses are also on sale until December 27, while select plush keychains are 30% off until January 3.

More items, from graphic tees and licensed tops, sports items, holiday gifts and accessories, All In Motion bags, sports gear, and travel accessories are on sale from 30% to 50% off until December 27.

Shoppers can also get more deals from their collection of tech accessories, soda packs, and plenty of New Year's celebration must-haves.

Their Martinelli's and Welch's beverages are on sale until December 27, and so are the sweet rolls from King's Hawaiian, and a few select chips and dips.

