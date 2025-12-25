Gamer Hunter Mims says Clavicular committed "100 percent murder" by running over a stalker and it's not going to be "easy to defend in court"

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 6: Sentinels' Hunter "SicK" Mims (L) and Michael "dapr" Gulino pose at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters Features Day on September 6, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images)

Gamer Hunter Mims reacted to Clavicular running over a stalker during a livestream. The videos of the incident began going viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X, further leading to the streamer's Kick account becoming inaccessible. Mims took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a series of tweets as a reaction to the incident.

In his tweet, the gamer believed that Clavicular could not claim that he acted in self-defense when he seemingly ran over the man. Hunter Mims further shared the video of the incident and highlighted that the man wasn't even a danger. In the tweet, Mims further wrote,

"This was 100 percent murder, nobody can claim this was self defense. Guy had his phone in his hand you can see clearly he isn't a threat. People said he was following the streamer around but that happens to many IRL streamers. Not going to be easy to defend in court."

For the unversed, reports have surfaced suggesting that the man who was run over has been harassing and stalking Clavicular for several months. Mims shared follow-up tweets urging netizens to show him footage or images capturing the stalker being armed.

In another tweet, Mims wrote,

"Some of these replies make no sense. Its a man with a phone jumping at a car windshield. MANY people have done that on a live stream. And somehow I am being called a beta. Y'all are acting like this man is the Incredible Hulk or has an axe swinging at their car."

"Wasn't trying to enter or damage the car. how is this self defense?" - Hunter Mims further reacted to the incident surrounding Clavicular

As previously mentioned, gamer Hunter Mims has shared a bunch of tweets sharing his reaction to the incident of Clavicular running over a stalker. According to Mims, it would be tough for the streamer to rule his actions as self-defense. Mims also pointed out that he couldn't find videos capturing the stalker with a gun.

The posts surfaced after the videos of Clavicular from the incident went viral. In one video from the same livestream, the streamer was seen speaking to someone. He was heard telling the person that he acted in self-defense and even claimed that he was scared. According to Clavicular, he thought that the stalker might have a gun on him.

In one tweet, Mims wrote,

"Last thing I will say on this for now. Right at the end of the video the guy is about to slide off the car. I understand he was bothering them for some time. But he was literally doing this for about 5 seconds. Wasn't trying to enter or damage the car. how is this self defense?"

Mims then went about clarifying why he called it a "murder" in his first tweet. The gamer wrote,

"The reason I said murder at the time is because the man was unresponsive at the scene. And judging by the way Clavicular and the others reacted I assumed the worst."

No additional details about the incident have been made available as of now.