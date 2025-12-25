Lizzo reacts to Nicki Minaj's support of Trump saying more people are realizing it's more profitable and beneficial to "join their side"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Lizzo attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, mononymously known as Lizzo, addressed Nicki Minaj’s recent comments about Trump.

The Truth Hurts artist avoided directly targeting the Queen of Rap, but predicted that more celebrities would lean towards the incumbent president and his administration in the next three years. She claimed it’s more profitable and more beneficial to join their side during the rest of Trump’s tenure.

Minaj had made an appearance at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event with Erika Kirk on Sunday, December 21. During their conversation, Nicki praised Trump and JD Vance. She said on-stage (via the Associated Press):

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me... well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

A few days after Minaj’s surprise appearance at the TPUSA event, Lizzo shared her opinion after being asked by many of her followers. In a clip shared by Pop Base (@PopBase) on X, the Rumors singer-rapper said:

“So, I’m getting texts, like, about Nicki and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know.”

Lizzo avoided commenting on Nicki Minaj:

“Then, you know, I researched and saw what was going on and I’m gonna say it like this– Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter. It… I’m telling you. It doesn’t matter, so my opinion of her does not matter.”

Jefferson asserted:

“I will tell you is– You’re about to see an influx of people, who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You’re going to see it. It already started and it’s gonna continue.”

Lizzo claims money and privileges as the reasons behind people leaning towards Trump’s circle

The Good as Hell artist asserted that the fans will see an “influx of people” joining the GOP president’s side. She avoided targeting a specific celebrity while stating:

“This is his first year. This is Trump’s first year as president. We got three more years of people, who are going to surprise you.”

Lizzo claimed that the more people will hurt the fans’ “feelings” and disappoint them by shifting sides. She concluded:

“And you have to know that, like, there’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make and I’m not surprised.”

A few days ago, Lizzo also shared a video talking about her recent legal victory. She revealed that her accusers dropped fat-shaming allegations against her, as she wrote:

“They conceded it had no merit in court.”

Lizzo stated:

“There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out. They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex employees.”

The singer-rapper said:

“I never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them. This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I’m so grateful for this victory.”

Lizzo claimed that her legal battle is still ongoing and she is not settling. The rapper stated that she will “be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”