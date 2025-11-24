Lizzo Breaks Silence on Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, and the Scandal That Broke Her

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lizzo is revisiting the early stages of her health transformation, revealing that the journey began during one of the lowest points of her life. In a new reflection shared publicly, the singer recalled that she tried shedding pounds near the end of 2022 - not from self-belief or drive, but out of deep sadness.

She said that she was experiencing extreme depression during the time, which was aggravated by the controversy surrounding the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers. She has now lost an estimated 16% of her body fat, and that this moment signified to her a turning point, but one that began in darkness and not empowerment.

Lizzo reflects on grief, boundaries, and redefining body image in a vulnerable new post

Lizzo is unveiling a highly personal experience, writing in a new Substack newsletter that the recent years have seen her feel isolated, mistrusted, and made her relationship to her body complex, as reported by TMZ. She said that she closed out friends and family and has had emotional issues after years of relationships with what, according to her, were abusive and unhealthy, many of which were a result of unresolved grief after the death of her father in 2009.

In her message, Lizzo said that being slimmer now isn't about chasing society's narrow ideals - she’s always felt fine just as she is. Still, going public as this bold, upbeat symbol of self-love didn’t totally match how she really felt inside. At times, living that image? Actually kind of painful.

With online debates growing into insults of internalized fatphobia, Lizzo took the opportunity to claim the narrative her way, even making fun of years of fat jokes by creating her own timeline with the transformation of her own body. Ultimately, she emphasized that her continuous development is a process of recovery, not acceptance, and no matter what changes occur, her sense of self-worth will not be measured by a scale.

