"She looks a mess": Internet reacts as Ariana Grande poses for Interview Magazine Winter Issue

The hype over Wicked: For Good is still barely subsiding, and already another big pop culture event is in the offing. Ariana Grande is still on a streak of making headlines after the release received a lot of acclaim and was widely discussed across all social media platforms.

The singer and actress is now the subject of the winter cover of Interview Magazine, further entering the limelight as the hype surrounding her Wicked years continues to rise.

The timing is purposeful; Ariana Grande has been gradually increasing her publicity, whether through music snippets and film previews or high-end fashion editorials, indicating that a new phase is being transcended in real time.

With fans scrutinizing every detail and the industry keeping a watchful eye on her feature, it is a sure indication that this is not a mere promotion but a comprehensive cultural unleashing.

Ariana Grande's Interview Magazine Winter Issue cover ignites swift online reactions and mixed opinions

Right after the image dropped, online chatter kicked in fast. Fans, reviewers, and pop culture watchers jumped into the conversation right away, almost all talking at once.

With its brash design and the theatrical imagery, the release has already established a name as one of the most discussed celebrity events of the week - and the reviews continue to accumulate. The look left quite a few fans disappointed and needless to say, Ariana Grande received a fair share of criticism online. Some others, on the other hand, appreciated the look.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"she looks a mess someone fetch her a big mac," a user commented.

"Another day, another Ariana cover. At this point magazines must have her on speed dial like, ‘Hey, you free to grace us again?'," another user commented.

"Another celebrity cover dropped, and naturally the media treats it like a national event. Perfect example of how Hollywood fluff gets more attention than the actual problems crushing regular people," a netizen expressed.

"Whoever dressed her needs to get fired," another netizen commented.

"Ariana slaying that Interview cover - iconic as always! The queen of pop knows how to own every frame," a user wrote.

