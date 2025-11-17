Man Who Charged Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere Jailed for 9 Days (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The fallout from the red carpet chaos at Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere last week is becoming clear: legal action has followed. A guy who dodged guards to get closer to the singer during the Wicked: For Good screening got nine days behind bars, as reported by The Straits Times.

Papers show the judge didn’t see it as impulsive; instead, he thought 26-year-old Aussie Johnson Wen planned it on purpose, aiming for internet fame.

Wen Johnson faces backlash after pleading guilty and flaunting the incident online, sparking wider debate about fan boundaries and celebrity safety

Wen Johnson's latest courtroom visit put him back in the spotlight, right after prosecutors called him a repeat trespasser, while the judge spotted a habit of chasing attention, ignoring whether people around felt safe or not.

This run-in played out differently from earlier ones, where things slipped by quietly; here, he admitted guilt on a public disturbance charge after footage spread fast, showing him shoving through paparazzi and charging at Ariana Grande, making Cynthia Erivo jump in along with guards as shocked concertgoers posted reactions live.

Things got worse when Johnson hit up Instagram soon afterward, bragging about touching the singer instead of apologizing, tossing up old snaps beside stars like Katy Perry and The Weeknd to show how often he tries getting close to famous names. He posted the video and wrote:

"@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You ❤️"

Now folks are talking more broadly - not just about gate passes or event safety - but also questioning why so many now push boundaries just to grab fame by force.

