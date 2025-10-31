Is Ariana Grande joining 'American Horror Story'? FX just dropped a chilling new teaser that hints at return of the cult series

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande will star in the 13th season of American Horror Story.

Ryan Murphy, creator of the series, announced Grande joining the series on his production page. The account posted a black screen featuring the cast members' names, with Vera Lynn’s I’ll Be Seeing You playing in the background.



The newest installation of the popular horror franchise stars the Dangerous Woman hitmaker alongside some of its regulars, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Emma Roberts.



Grande will reunite with her Scream Queen costars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd. She previously worked with American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in the Scream Queens comedy series years ago.





“It feels really special to finally be able to share this with the world,” Ariana Grande talks about Wicked: The Official podcast which launched in October 2025







The second movie in the Wicked franchise, Wicked: For Good, premieres on November 21, 2025, and Erivo and Grande are ready to share their stories of shooting the critically acclaimed musical.



Universal Pictures and Vanity Fair have partnered to create an eight-episode podcast for Wicked. Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film, expressed that it feels special to share the moments filming with viewers:







"It feels beautiful. It feels extraordinary to finally share this with the world, because for us it was simultaneous. We’ve had so many secrets for such a long time—to be able to share the full story with everyone finally is so exciting.”

The Victorious actress described the reception to the first installment of the movie as extraordinary. She added that she and her costars mainly focused on honoring the characters and story, not how the movie would be perceived.

She described John Chu, director of the Wicked film, as "the most empathetic person on this planet.”



She added:





"There’s no one more specific and there’s no one more loving,” she said. “He approaches every single beat with such thoughtfulness and integrity. Everything means something.”

