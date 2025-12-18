Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest shares a sweet moment as Ellie Williams racks up $18,200

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Ellie Williams (Image via Youtube/ Wheel Of Fortune)

Ellie Williams from Washington, D.C., earned $18,200 on Wheel of Fortune while her husband joked about naming their second child after host Ryan Seacrest, suggesting "Ryan" as a tweak to their picked boy name during the episode aired on December 17, 2025.

Pregnant with her second, after learning of the first on her Wheel of Fortune audition callback day, she shared her husband Johnny's and one-year-old son's names pre-game.

Johnny quipped their choice "might be a slight name change after today." When Host Ryan Seacrest asked about what it would be, he echoed, "Maybe Ryan, who knows?" Seacrest then replied,



"That would be fun, or Jim Thornton's a good name."



Wheel of Fortune: Puzzles and playful banter







Williams dominated Wheel of Fortune's early rounds, solving the Second Toss-Up "Dinner Party" for $2,000. In Round 1's Show Me The Money, she nailed "Bet Your Bottom Dollar" to claim $7,200, pushing her total to $9,200.

Mystery Round's Before and After brought "Going to the Dr. Seuss," adding to her score. The Triple Toss-Up jackpot tested song titles: she swept "Manic Monday," "It's Friday, I'm in Love," and "Working for the Weekend" for $10,000, hitting $18,200 before Bonus Round entry.

Family introspective moments fueled the light-hearted moments on Wheel of Fortune. Seacrest teased Johnny: "She did say you have a name for this boy." Johnny affirmed the jest amid Williams' hot streak.

Vanna White flanked the wheel as Williams spun for letters in the finale. Choosing the "Place" category, she took RSTLNE, added H, B, F, O.

The board showed H _ _ _ _ _ F _ _ _ O _ _ .

She guessed without cracking it; the reveal was named "A Crowded House," denying $40,000 or $100,000 jackpot atop her haul.

Wheel of Fortune's format held steady: contestants spin for cash, buy vowels, solve phrases under lights. Williams' run echoed that of high earners like past $100K chasers, though the Bonus eluded her.

Stay tuned for more updates.