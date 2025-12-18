The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 19 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Nikki, Noah and Victor of The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Relationships face a rift on The Young and the Restless owing to long-standing rivalries while danger hits the town in the upcoming storyline. On one hand, Nikki may take a stand against her husband’s dirty moves while Jack scrambles to set things right. Elsewhere, Noah tries to play the hero to protect Sienna on one side and Audra on the other. Meanwhile, Matt plans attack on the Newman family.

The past few weeks of The Young and the Restless focused on Noah’s return to town with Sienna. As Sharon and the Newmans tried to accept Sienna in Noah’s life, Nick was seen preparing to trap Matt when he follows his wife to Genoa City. However, Matt AKA Mitch arrived with his corrupt cop friend Annie.

Elsewhere, Jack took down the online presence of Jabot to save his company. However, Victor learnt about it from Michael and pushed Adam to disclose Jabot’s demise on his media platform. This destroyed Jabot’s reputation and Jack tried to calm the markets down. Meanwhile, the Abbott family came together to plan various strategies to save their front.

At the same time, Nikki took offense at Victor’s killer move. Meanwhile, Cane and Lily seemed to reconcile while Phyllis found herself at the centre of the Newman-Abbott fight.

The Young and the Restless: Victor faces Nikki’s fury

As fans already know, Victor was taken aback by Jack’s move of shutting down the online operations of his company. As such, Victor took advantage of the situation by announcing Jabot’s closure on Newman Media, creating a frenzy in the market. While this hit Jabot’s reputation, Nikki was furious with Victor’s attack. She clarified to Jack that the leak was not from her side while announcing to Claire that she was most unhappy with her husband.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Nikki confronting Victor. She may chastise him for taking the rivalry too far and declare that she would not forgive this move of Victor’s. While Victor will likely try to sweet-talk his wife and placate her, Nikki may not be ready to soften anytime soon.

With the oncoming Christmas celebrations, Victor may be unwilling to let the rift spoil the happy family time. Whether he compromises to have a peaceful celebration remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Jack will likely take advantage of this situation to blow up the rift in the Newman household. He may add fuel to the fire to worsen the tussle between Nikki and Victor. That may have a longstanding repercussion as Victor is likely to hold stronger grudge against his nemesis.

The Young and the Restless: Noah stands in support of the women in his life

The recent arrangements in the Newman household saw Noah committing to Sienna’s love. While Sharon tried to push Sienna into leaving town for Noah’s good, the latter insisted on her staying back for love and safety. With Matt expected to launch attacks on both of them, Noah believed their staying together added to security.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Noah will continue to play the hero for Sienna despite his mother’s displeasure. This will likely pave the way for their romance to develop further. Whether their growing love for each other sees a happy culmination or they are headed towards tragedy, remains to be seen. Moreover, Noah will be ready to defend himself and the family alongside Nick when needed.

Meanwhile, Noah may learn about Audra’s predicament as Claire and Kyle team up to shove her out of town. Noah may feel sorry for his former girlfriend. As such, the upcoming episodes may find Noah coming to Audra’s rescue and standing up in her support. This will likely create tension between him and his newfound cousin.

The Young and the Restless: Matt wages war against his enemies

After Victor wiped out Matt’s assets with Cane’s AI program, the Newmans wondered whether the criminal will be subdued. As such, Nick booked rooms at the club in Sienna and Noah’s names while Sharon worried about the family’s safety. December 12, 2025, saw Matt AKA Mitch land in Genoa City, as expected.

The upcoming episodes will see him start on his revenge plan. He will likely task Sienna’s elimination in the hands of his trusted aide, Annie, while taking on the Newman clan himself. Annie will assume that Sienna is staying at the club and go for the kill there. However, The Young and the Restless fans know that Nick set up the rooms at the club as a trap, which may ensnare Annie.

Meanwhile, Matt will have his eyes on Sharon, besides wanting revenge on Noah for taking his wife and Victor for ruining his finances. However, Victor may think ahead and have Matt tied up in his own revenge plans in the coming days.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the drama surrounding Matt’s revenge plans while the old Newman-Abbott feud reopens.