The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Claire plot against Audra, Nikki clashes with Victor, Jack plans payback

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest intense dramatic events in the episode set to air on December 17, 2025, as partnerships become stronger and competitions get worse. The fallout from recent corporate warfare continues, pushing several people toward dangerous choices.

With hidden information coming back up and anger getting out of control, Genoa City prepares for another unstable day. The next episode maintains the pace as Kyle and Claire continue to work on their plan against Audra, while the long-lasting bad relationship between Jack and Victor becomes even more focused on personal feelings.

At the same time, Nikki responds intensely to Victor’s most recent action, and Jack looks for unlikely allies to fight back. Old grudges and new strategies collide as power plays take center stage.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 17, 2025

Kyle and Claire double down on their vendetta against Audra

Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman keep up their hidden partnership, joined together by their mutual wish to see Audra Charles fail. Both believe Audra has found ways to control and use people in Genoa City for too much time, and they are determined to reveal her weak points.

On Wednesday, the two sit down for a focused planning meeting, intending to decide on their next dishonest action. Claire still thinks that Audra’s history in Los Angeles holds the answer to ruining her trustworthiness. Although she previously tried and did not succeed to get more specific details from Sienna Bacall, Claire refuses to give up on that direction.

She believes the correct piece of information could cause Audra’s carefully built public image to fall apart, and she pushes Kyle to help investigate more deeply. Kyle, just as focused on Audra’s failure, supports Claire’s strong decision but knows they need real evidence before they attack.

Together, they make plans about how to discover Audra’s most hidden secrets without making her suspicious. As their planning becomes more serious, the chance of being found out increases, making the risks of their secret project higher.

Nikki confronts Victor over his latest attack on Jack

Across town, Nikki Newman shows intense anger when she finds out about Victor Newman’s most recent action against Jack Abbott. The continuing fight over Jabot has already caused a lot of harm, and Nikki is completely tired of the constant revenge.

Her strong feeling of annoyance gets too great as she challenges Victor, insisting on explanations and taking responsibility. Victor, however, refuses to withdraw. He defends his actions as required and right, showing no desire to reduce the tense situation with Jack.

While Nikki wishes for a pause in fighting between the two influential men, it becomes clear that calm agreement is not possible. Instead, Victor remains strong in his position, indicating that the conflict is nowhere near finished.

Jack plans payback and recruits Billy for a critical mission

Determined not to allow Victor to succeed with attacking his family company, Jack Abbott changes his attention to getting back at him. He begins working on a plan lasting a long time to stop Victor’s danger, including the questionable AI program hanging over Jabot.

Jack knows he cannot do this by himself, so he asks Billy Abbott for assistance. Jack gives Billy the job of moving forward with Phyllis Summers, who might be the key to changing the course of the situation. Phyllis has her own complex past with Victor, and weaknesses are already appearing in their working agreement.

She suspects Victor may not be keeping his promise, making her feel worried about her real position. Billy’s main difficulty will be persuading Phyllis that she has chosen the wrong side and providing her with a more appealing option.

If he handles the situation correctly, Phyllis could become a strong tool against Victor. As Jack holds onto the hope of stopping Victor for good, Genoa City waits nervously to observe who will win in this increasing fight for control and self-importance.

