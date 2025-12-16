Who is Jun Lee from Culinary Class Wars season 2? Everything to know about the chef explored

Chef Jun Lee of Culinary Class Wars season 2 (Image via Instagram/@soignejunlee)

Jun Lee is a South Korean chef participating in Culinary Class Wars Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on December 16, 2025.

Being​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the head chef at Soigné, a modern Korean restaurant in Seoul, he is a two-Michelin-star chef, as per his interview with The Michelin Guide on December 8, 2022.

Lee's food-related education and training encompass studies at Kyunghee University and the Culinary Institute of America, as well as work experience at Per Se by Thomas Keller and a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Lincoln.

His restaurant Soigné got the amazing upgrade of its Michelin one-star to two stars in 2023, and he is the season's personality with the other brilliant chefs, e.g., Son Jong-won and Hou ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Deok-juk.

Meet Chef Jun Lee from Culinary Class Wars Season 2

Early life and education

Jun Lee began his culinary studies in middle school, later pursuing a degree in Culinary Arts at Kyunghee University.

Following that, he attended the Culinary Institute of America, where he gained international exposure and practical training.

While in the United States, Lee staged at Thomas Keller’s Per Se, a three-Michelin-star restaurant, and later joined the founding team of Michelin-starred Lincoln under head chef Jonathan Benno.

His education and training provided the foundation for his approach to contemporary Korean cuisine at Soigné.

Career and Achievements

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Lee held pop-up restaurants and dining events, he chose to launch Soigné in Seoul in 2015. The restaurant has been granted one Michelin star each year since 2017 and in 2023, it got two stars.

Soigné's four-season menu is a direct consequence of the availability of seasonal ingredients and experimental cooking. It is a fusion of Korean, American, and European ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cuisines.

If we talk about the Escargot Seorae, it is a dish that heats the Western side with the help of the truffle and the Parmesan, but at the same time stays Korean by using ingredients that are familiar to Korean consumers.

Lee’s career path is also featured in The Michelin Guide, along with Lee’s constant involvement in Seoul’s dining scene, which keeps ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌evolving.

Culinary style and philosophy

Jun Lee’s culinary approach focuses on contemporary Korean cuisine with international influences. He integrates local ingredients such as rhubarb and eel into dishes that reflect both Korean traditions and Western techniques.

Lee emphasizes seasonal menus and maintains one signature dish, Seorae Escargot, since the restaurant’s opening.

He has stated in The Michelin Guide interview that his goal is to present the “vibe” of Seoul through food and highlight the intersection of Eastern and Western culinary traditions.

Future Directions

Jun​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Lee is planning to guide junior chefs and create more educational opportunities in the culinary field.

One of the things he emphasized was the significance of encouraging the profession among the youth. Also, he is willing to keep moving his career forward at Soigné and, at the same time, make a contribution to the Seoul dining scene.

Moreover, his career aspirations are to keep taking part in cooking contests and be involved with the global culinary communities.

Furthermore, he mentioned the intention to work with other chefs, creating special dining events to present modern Korean food to more ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌people.

Participation in Culinary Class Wars Season 2

In Culinary Class Wars Season 2, Jun Lee joins the White Spoon chef lineup. He competes alongside chefs such as Son Jong-won, Hou Deok-juk, and Park Hyo-nam.

The season introduces new rules, signature blind tastings, and returning masked contestants. The show evaluates dishes solely on flavor, and Lee’s experience with Soigné aligns with the competitive format.

The main trailer and promotional material released by Netflix detail his participation as a two-Michelin-star chef representing contemporary Korean cuisine.

Stay tuned for more updates.