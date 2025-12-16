Fire Country season 4 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 © CBS

Fire Country season 4 episode 9, titled Who Owns the Dirt, is the final episode of the year for the popular CBS drama. This winter finale is scheduled to air on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

The ninth episode will show a dangerous situation as a red flag warning gets stronger. A big turf war breaks out between the fire crews at Station 42 and those in Drake County. This fight over land gets very intense while the crews are trying to put out a very dangerous fire.

This intense episode promises a hard day for all the firefighters who are involved. It will definitely leave viewers on a big cliffhanger. This type of ending is common for the last episodes of the year.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9 releases on December 19, 2025

Fire Country season 4 episode 9, "Who Owns the Dirt," will premiere on Friday, December 19, 2025. The episode airs at 9:00 pm ET on the CBS Television Network. The show will not come back for a long time. CBS doesn't schedule shows at the same time as the Winter Olympics, so the show will come back in late February.

Fire Country, season 4, episode 9, is about rising tensions caused by a red flag warning. This alert makes it easier for wildfires to happen and get out of control. The main conflict in the episode is a big turf war. The Drake County fire department and Station 42 are in a fight over territory. This fight will hit its peak during the serious situation with the wildfire.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 9

When Fire Country season 4 episode 9 airs on Friday, December 19, 2025, CBS viewers can watch it. It will also be on Paramount+ for streaming. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episode live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the episode the day after it airs.

In the United States, Paramount+ has two main types of subscriptions. The Essential plan costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year and has ads. The Premium plan doesn't have any ads. The Premium plan costs $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year, starting on January 15, 2026.

Fire Country season 4 episode 8 recap

Episode 8, Fresh Start, was a pivotal episode, giving way to the winter finale. It focused heavily on Bode's personal and professional growth, the tumultuous relaunch of Three Rock, and a shocking new lead in the Zabel Ridge fire investigation.

Reopening the Three Rock camp was difficult. Due to stress, Manny (Kevin Alejandro) forced Eve (Jules Latimer) to accept a crew of juvenile inmates. After Manny assigned "neon-green" recruits to a major forest fire, safety and communication issues arose. After losing her temper and yelling, "These are not my guys," Eve lost trust. Manny later told her he pushed her too hard.

While Bode (Max Thieriot) grew closer to troubled high schooler Tyler (Connor Sherry), whose mother, Chloe (Alona Tal), was Bode's math tutor, in a high school drunk-driving demonstration, Tyler played the victim, which touched Chloe and revealed his issues. At a fire call, Bode completed his final probie checklist item. Making the Cal Fire firefighter was a major personal milestone.

Bode's maturity was tested when he returned Chloe and heard Tyler's stepfather, Landon (Sean McDermitt), violently yelling at him. Bode expelled Landon. Tyler told Bode he thought Landon started the Zabel Ridge Fire as they went outside. To show his newfound responsibility, Bode called Sharon (Diane Farr) immediately. To protect his career, he gave the information to the authorities. Jake (Jordan Calloway) gave his half-sister a letter promising to wait until they were ready to talk. The episode set high stakes for the winter finale.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9: What to expect

The title, Who Owns the Dirt, makes it sound like the fight over land will be the main focus. This conflict could make things hard and unsafe for everyone who is helping with the fire. Since this is the winter finale, a big cliffhanger is to be expected. Viewers should expect something that makes them excited for the show to come back. There will probably be more drama about Bode's new lead on the person who set the fire. Fire Country season 4 episode 9 will also focus on the problems Eve and the new Three Rock crew face.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9 will stream on CBS.