90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Aviva packs Stig's favorite Chinese shrimps from the USA ahead of her visit to Belize

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8's episode 2, which premiered on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on TLC, introduces viewers to Aviva Duhamel and her long-distance boyfriend, Stig Da Artist.

Right away, the couple makes franchise history for a strange reason: Aviva packs unrefrigerated Chinese shrimp takeout in her luggage before flying to Belize.

Aviva explains that she is about to travel to Belize to meet Stig in person for the very first time after years of talking online. And as she wants to bring Stig his favorite meals from the USA: Chinese Firecrackers, shrimp.

As she gets it packed, she admits the container is leaking, smells bad, and might spill, but she is willing to risk it because Stig asked for it himself while on a video call, where he even said that he would marry her if she brought him the dish.

More details about 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Aviva and Stig's love story explored

Before leaving for Belize, Aviva is seen packing in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ​​​​​​season 8, and she explains that she has “one little special thing” to bring with her.

“I have one little special thing to pack before I head off to Belize,” Aviva says. “It smells really bad. It’s hopefully not gonna spill. I asked Stig what he wanted me to bring him from the States.”

The show then shows a video call between Aviva and Stig, where he tells her exactly what he wants.

“You know what I really like from the States?” Stig asks. “What?” Aviva replies. “The Chinese food out there. Some of that. Firecrackers, shrimp.” Then Stig adds a bold promise that makes Aviva smile.“If you bring that for me, I’ll marry you.” Aviva laughs and agrees. “Okay, okay. I’ll figure it out.”

The next day, she follows through. She goes to pick up the shrimp and explains how far she is willing to go for him.

“So yesterday, I picked up Stig’s gift,” she says. “Things I do,” she adds.

Aviva Duhamel is a 26-year-old dental assistant from Phoenix, Arizona. She describes herself as a “hopeless romantic” and says she has been in relationships since she was about 13 years old.

Aviva works in a dental office and lives a relatively normal life, but emotionally, she longs for deep love and commitment. She openly admits that her goal for this trip is to get engaged.:

“I want to leave Belize with a ring,” she says. “I hope to get engaged. We have talked about it before, but I don’t know how he truly feels.”

Stig, whose stage name is Stig Da Artist, is a 30-year-old Belizean rapper. According to Aviva, he is extremely well-known in Belize and lives a flashy lifestyle, as Aviva explains:

“This is Stig, or Stig the artist. He is a famous singer, rapper, and he is super well-known in Belize. He’s a really big deal.”

She says he travels all over the country performing and gets constant attention from women, noting:

“Stig has beautiful women throwing themselves at him 24/7. He could have anybody he wants, but apparently, he wants me.”

Stig is charming, confident, and knows exactly what to say to make Aviva fall harder, as he compliments her eyes during a video call, telling her:

“You know what I like about you the most?" “What?” she asks.

“Your f***ing eyes. I want my son or daughter to have your eyes.”

Aviva also feels so, as she notes:

“Stig is just a charmer. He knows the right things to say. He always makes me smile. I love his hair. I love his eyes, his voice. And he just has a kind soul.”

Aviva and Stig first connected online a couple of years ago. The connection happened because of Aviva’s aunt, Spring, who previously lived in Belize, as Aviva admits:

“When I got home, I posted a video. I tagged Belize as the location, and Stig saw it and messaged me. While I was in Belize, I actually was introduced to his music. So, I was fangirling a little bit.”

They started as friends and talked casually for a long time. Then things changed, "and got a little bit more romantic.” Even though they have never met in person, Aviva believes she has fallen deeply in love.

However, her aunt, Spring, plays a major role in the storyline. She has her own painful history with men in Belize, as she reveals in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, ​​​​​​that,

“I met my husband in Belize when I was 28. But two years ago, I turned on the news, and he was being arrested with another girl. And that’s how I found out my husband was again cheating on me.”

Spring says this was not the first time he cheated, and she is now going through a divorce. Because of her experience, she is very skeptical about Stig.

“Belize is a small country. Everyone knows everything about everyone,” Spring warns. “So I have heard some things about Stig that are concerning, very concerning.”

She brings up one specific incident that deeply worries her, a big concert for Valentine's Day, where Stig performed a song about another girl, Vicky, who was present at the concert, claiming that she got the messages about the two dating and leaving the concert together.

However, Aviva chooses to believe in her relationship, flying to another country to meet a man she has never seen in person and hoping for an engagement on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as she sums up her feelings clearly while boarding the plane:

“I’m putting a lot on the line. But Stig is 100% worth all the risk. And I just really hope that when we’re together, we click and we can start that future that I’ve always dreamed of.”

