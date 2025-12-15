90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Emma and Ziad face trust issues as mixed signals about intimacy leave her questioning his intentions

Emma from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via Instagram/@emmaaperry_)

Emma and Ziad, featured on season 8 episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, experienced tension regarding their physical boundaries and communication.

During a conversation about intimacy, Emma directly asked if they would engage in any sexual activity during her visit, and Ziad confirmed that physical contact would be limited to hugs and kisses until marriage.

Emma had previously discussed sexual topics with Ziad before traveling, making his in-person boundaries appear inconsistent. This difference led Emma to question whether Ziad maintained other relationships.

Emma and Ziad navigate trust and intimacy challenges on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Dinner and communication

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ having dinner at their place, Emma came up with an idea of having a "cute little dinner." Ziad after that explained that the food they were eating was tagine which is basically eaten with bread that is dipped in the sauce.

Furthermore, they reminisced about their first meeting. Emma inquired if Ziad remembered when they first met and he remembered meeting her through a "dating app" and liking her character.

Ziad was leading Emma through the meal and he kept telling her to dip the bread more deeply and he even stressed the word "more" several times. Emma mentioned her dislike of olives.

After all, Ziad accepted her decision and he urged her to continue eating in a way that she was comfortable with, hence mixing the cultural and personal aspects of communication during the meal.

While eating, Emma inquired about the couple's relationship boundaries and what they were allowed to do as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Ziad said that as a couple they could be going out spending time together but physically they will be limited to "hugs and kisses" until marriage.

Emma cleared her understanding of the previous conversations by stating that there had been a difference between what was talked about digitally and what was happening in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌person.

Conflicting messages on intimacy

Emma raised concerns about inconsistencies between prior digital conversations and current restrictions, asking why Ziad had "changed his mind" regarding their agreed boundaries. Ziad replied,

"Talking is something and the reality is something. As I see for me, you are more interested in sex, more than love."

Emma clarified that her priority was love rather than sex. Ziad insisted that prior calls had covered boundaries and that he had discussed them during those calls.

Emma requested to see messages where boundaries were mentioned.

A flashback showed Ziad asking about the plan for their first night together, and Emma indicated that she intended to engage in all physical activities during that night.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode, Ziad clarified that hugs were considered "normal," but other actions mentioned by Emma were not part of what he had agreed to.

Trust concerns and social media

Emma reviewed Ziad’s social media and noticed he followed numerous women and had communicated with one of them. Ziad clarified that those conversations were from the past and that he was not currently cheating.

Despite this explanation, Emma referenced his in-person behavior, noting that it seemed unusual, saying in a confessional,

"I just feel like Ziad is acting very weird…It's just really weird."

Though​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ she believed his explanation when he told it to her, seeing his conduct made her wonder whether he was talking with someone else or had another girlfriend.

Additionally, she thought that if he was ashamed of having other relationships then that might be the reason why he avoided physical intimacy with her.

Emma said the experience was perplexing and that she didn't know what he really ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wanted.

