The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea confronts Adam, Victor gloats, Billy and Sally scramble to save their launch

Billy and Sally (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 16, 2025, suggests negative consequences, intense anger, and carefully planned successes all over Genoa City.

After a major upsetting event aimed at Jabot that happened publicly, the results affect personal and work partnerships, leaving several people forced to deal with being betrayed, being faithful, and the expense of attempts to gain control that cannot be easily limited.

As stressed feelings increase, connections between people are challenged in many ways. Chelsea strongly asks for explanations, Adam quickly tries hard to make his decisions seem right, and Victor enjoys a success that hurts the Abbotts the most.

At the same time, Billy and Sally deal with increasing stress as their own company goals are put in danger by public bad behavior, forcing them to manage the harm before their forward progress disappears completely.

Chelsea confronts Adam over Victor’s secret orders

Chelsea immediately confronts Adam after finding out he took action without her knowledge. She was certain they were working as a single team at Newman Media, so learning that Adam obeyed Victor’s order without informing her feels like a serious personal and work betrayal.

Chelsea is especially angry that Adam helped reveal Jabot’s closure publicly, changing a business move into a shameful public display. From Chelsea’s point of view, Adam went past a boundary that cannot be excused. Not only did he leave her out of a very important decision, but he also used his power to cause unnecessary damage to people he once said he respected.

Her fury is strengthened by the understanding that Adam chose Victor’s goals over being honest, confirming old worries about who he is truly devoted to.

Adam defends his loyalty as the Newman pressure mounts

Adam argues against Chelsea’s statements that blame him, strongly saying that going against Victor was never a realistic choice. With disagreements already intense between the Newmans and the Abbotts, Adam believes refusing his father would have only made the situation worse.

He claims that keeping things steady with Victor is necessary, especially now that their connection as father and son is finally more stable. Still, Adam’s attempt to explain his behavior does little to stop Chelsea’s hurt feelings. She reminds him that he was friends with Jack and highlights that his actions directly led to Jack’s public feeling of shame.

For Chelsea, the problem is not only Jabot, it’s the understanding that Adam made a choice alone that damaged their trust, leaving her to handle the negative results after everything was already done.

Victor gloats as Jack absorbs another blow

While others are handling the bad results, Victor takes great pleasure in his victory. Although his first plan involving Jabot did not happen exactly how he meant it to, he feels good about finding a different way to harm the Abbotts. In Victor’s mind, the outcome still counts as a decisive win, proving once again that he rarely loses when strategy and patience are involved.

Jack is unlikely to keep quiet for a longer time. A direct argument appears unavoidable, and when it occurs, Victor will not skip the opportunity to brag. Feeling assured and showing no regret, Victor is ready to remind Jack that he always discovers a method to win, no matter the difficulties put in his way.

Billy and Sally scramble to protect their new venture

As Jabot’s problems take over the news, Billy and Sally have to face a difficult fight of their own. With Abbott Communications still in its weak early beginning, the moment this bad public event happened could not be worse.

Unfavorable media attention surrounding the Abbott name threatens to make their launch unimportant, causing questions about whether their company can achieve success during increasing lack of stability. Not willing to surrender, Billy and Sally think together to come up with plans to fix the situation.

They look for methods to change the story being told, alter how they approach things, and create excitement and positive feelings before uncertainty becomes permanent harm. Although the future path is unclear, they stay focused on defending their idea and showing that one company’s crisis does not need to decide their future.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus

