"It was intense" – Sister Wives’ Janelle describes the emotional impact of hearing Kody’s apology face-to-face

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Janelle Brown addressed the emotional impact of hearing Kody Brown’s apology in person by stating that the experience was intense.

In Sister Wives season 20, episode 12 on TLC, Janelle explained the aftermath of a private meeting with Kody following their separation. She said,

"My head still is kind of like what the heck happened because it was so it was intense."

Janelle explained that Kody wanted to come see her and that she agreed to meet with him, despite not wanting to.

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown recounts a face-to-face conversation with Kody Brown

Conversation with friends after Kody’s visit

After the meeting, Janelle discussed the visit with her friends Angela and Kristina, who were visiting her in North Carolina.

She confirmed that Kody had traveled there, explaining that since they last saw each other, Kody had come in, noting that she had previously mentioned his planned visit.

When Angela noted that Janelle still had unresolved thoughts, Janelle acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the meeting and said she agreed to attend despite initial reluctance.

Janelle explained her mindset going into the conversation, stating,

“I was just like, I was kind of like, I just want to, I was really intending to sit down, listen to him for ten minutes and leave. I just really, I needed him to say his thing and I was going to leave.”

She later clarified that the discussion extended beyond that plan. According to Janelle, the meeting lasted much longer than expected, and she left after an extended exchange rather than a brief visit.

The account was shared during a filmed conversation with her friends, as shown in the episode.

Conditions set for the face-to-face meeting

Janelle also outlined the conditions she set before agreeing to meet Kody. She confirmed that Robyn Brown did not attend the meeting. Addressing this directly in a confessional segment, Janelle said,

“When Kody said he wanted to come for whatever, to see me, I said, that's fine, but you can't bring Robyn. I have no interest in having her here.”

During the conversation with Kristina, Janelle reiterated that the meeting was intended to be between herself and Kody only.

She explained that she did not feel Robyn needed to be present for anything Kody wanted to communicate, saying she did not think Robyn needed to be involved in anything Kody had to say to her, emphasizing her lack of interest in Robyn’s “involved” role.

Details and outcome of Kody’s apology

Janelle described the substance and tone of Kody’s remarks during the meeting by explaining that she went into the conversation expecting an apology. She said she anticipated it would be a “sort of an apology.” When asked whether the apology appeared sincere, Janelle stated that it sounded “genuine,” indicating that the remarks aligned with what she expected to hear during the meeting.

She further explained that the conversation extended for about an hour and a half, after which she needed time to process what was said.

She also acknowledged the effect of hearing certain statements directly, saying,

“There was a part of me that really needed to hear some of it, I realized. And I told him, I said, it's been good to hear some of these things."

According to Janelle, she told Kody during the meeting, “It's been good to hear some of these things.”

Stay tuned for more updates.