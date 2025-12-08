"I apologize" – Sister Wives' Kody Brown reflects on pain-driven comments he said in heartfelt conversation with ex-wife Janelle

Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown during Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas at Hard Rock Hotel's 25th anniversary celebration on October 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives' Kody Brown addressed past statements during a direct conversation with his ex-wife, Janelle Brown, in Season 20, Episode 11. In the opening moments of their meeting, he stated,

"I wanted to fly out here and meet with you. Basically, I just wanted to come and say that I apologize."

The discussion centered on comments he previously made and the impact of the family’s separation. The exchange also addressed how each of them viewed their roles during the period when the family structure changed.

Sister Wives' Kody Brown issues apology to Janelle over past comments

Kody outlines his apology and acknowledges earlier remarks

During their sit-down, Kody began by revisiting the period following the family breakup. He told Janelle he had prepared points he wanted to address, explaining that he intended to look back before moving forward.

He told her he wanted to apologize for being angry and bitter during the transition, saying,

"I want to apologize for just being so angry and so bitter. Over the family breakup. And just nobody deserved to have me be that angry."

Janelle noted she did not recognize Kody at the time and that he was not the same person she had been married to. In her confessional, she explained that the person "speaking publicly" did not align with the Kody she knew.

She also said the family had an ideal plan when raising the children, and the siblings continued to maintain their connections. Kody acknowledged that Janelle was not the only one who noticed.

He admitted others around him had similar reactions during that period, reinforcing his point that the reactions she saw were tied to the circumstances created by the family’s separation.

Janelle reflects on the breakup and the family structure they attempted to maintain

As the conversation continued, Janelle shifted to her thoughts during the period leading up to their separation.

She told Kody she had not expected the changes within the family and said she mourned the loss of the family's structure and the original plan they tried to build together.

She described the "ideal" the family had operated under when they were together raising the children and emphasized that the relationships among the siblings remained intact.

In her confessional, Janelle expanded on this perspective. She explained that for years she focused more on the broader family than on her individual relationship with Kody. She said,

"I thought about the family so much more than our relationship for many, many, many years."

She added that focusing heavily on the family unit may have affected their relationship.

Kody clarifies past statements and explains the origin of his remarks

Midway through their conversation, Kody revisited specific comments he had made previously, including statements in which he denied loving Janelle. He told her these came from a place shaped by the circumstances of the breakup, saying,

"I think the meanest thing that I did was I said, I didn't love you. That wasn't true. That was a lie from the perspective of pain."

Janelle responded that she had understood his feelings differently at the time. She told him she based this on their long history together, noting that their earlier years provided clarity about the nature of their connection.

Kody added further context in his confessional by describing how he viewed their past.

He said they previously shared closeness and familiarity, and he explained that the apology represented an effort to revisit earlier experiences without rejecting them.

According to him, the statements he made earlier did not reflect the entire history of their relationship.

Toward the end of the meeting, Janelle noted that their renewed depth of conversation was uncommon in recent years.

In her confessional, she highlighted that she had not experienced that level of emotional connection with him for a long time.

Stay tuned for more updates.