"You always seem very distant" – Love Is Blind: Italy’s Karen expresses concern that Nicola doesn’t have “real feelings” for her

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its season with episode 6, which aired on December 8, 2025, and focused on the growing tension between Karen and Nicola.

The episode followed their dinner conversation after a long day at work. Both said they were tired, and they used the moment to talk about how the distance between them felt.

Karen told Nicola that being apart showed her how he missed her, and she added that she needed to travel to Rome the next day and that "it'll be challenging."

Nicola responded by saying he had thought about her during his breaks, but she said she was not sure she believed him. When he asked if she thought he had real feelings, she said no.

Karen explained that she was used to different signs of interest and told him,

“You always seem very distant,” which became the central issue of the talk.

She said she needed small signs of affection to feel close. Nicola shared that he was not naturally expressive and said he would not have noticed the issue without her saying it.

Their exchange set the tone for the rest of the episode as they tried to understand each other’s needs.

Karen and Nicola address distance and communication in Love Is Blind: Italy

During dinner, Karen and Nicola tried to understand why their connection felt uneven. Karen explained that when someone cared for her, there were usually small signs of physical closeness.

She told him, "Usually there's touching, you know, actively looking for each other even if the person is right there, you always seem very distant." and said these gestures helped her feel secure.

She added that even when they were in bed, he stayed in one corner while she stayed in another. Karen said she tended to look for affection in “small gestures” and that the lack of these signs made her question how he felt.

Nicola listened and asked again if she believed he had real feelings, and she repeated that she did not. Karen said she was used to a different style of connection and told him, “you always seem very distant.”

Nicola said he was not an “affectionate” person and had not realized that his behavior created uncertainty. He said he appreciated her for mentioning it because he would not have “noticed” on his own.

Their talk showed how the lack of physical cues affected their understanding of each other and how small habits shaped their sense of closeness. By the end of the conversation, both tried to adjust their expectations so they could continue the relationship.

Early connections form inside the pods in Love Is Blind: Italy

Episode 1 of Love Is Blind: Italy, which premiered on December 1, 2025, introduced the early connection among Nico, Ludo, and Karen.

The pod format guided each step as participants spoke without seeing each other. Nico spent time with both Ludo and Karen, and each responded in a different way to his questions. During one talk, Nico told Ludo,

“I like to take my time before I choose,” and she said she wanted to “stay open to the process.”

When he spoke with Karen, they discussed parenting, routines, and daily schedules. Nico told her the details helped him “see a clear picture” of how her life functioned. When Karen asked where he stood, he said he was “not ready to decide.”

She then chose to step back until he gained clarity. Ludo later told the other women she did not want to “create a problem,” but she also wanted to explore her connection with him. These moments shaped the early triangle.

By the end of the episode, the conversations had not settled into a final direction, and the three-way connection stayed open, setting the foundation for later decisions in the season.

