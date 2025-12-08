“It’s not enough time": Love Is Blind: Italy star Parminder’s father responds to him getting married in three weeks

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its season with episodes 5–8, which aired on December 8, 2025, and followed the cast as they moved from the pods into family introductions.

Parminder’s story focused on visiting his family and explaining the next steps with Gergana. He talked about how the format worked and said it felt like a “game” where participants learned about each other without seeing one another.

He shared that he met a woman who chose not to speak to anyone else, and he felt the same toward her. Parminder told his family that if things continued well, marriage was part of the process.

He said he did not have much time and explained that the wedding would take place in “three weeks.” His father, Mangaljit, expressed his concerns. In his confession, he said,

“For a real marriage, no. For me, it’s not enough time. Without trying it, without knowing each other well, it’s hard.”

Parminder also mentioned his father’s journey, recalling how he came to Italy alone and opened three restaurants.

Parminder shares the process of Love Is Blind: Italy with his family

During his visit to Love Is Blind: Italy, Parminder greeted his father and brother and said he needed to talk about something important. He explained the structure of the experiment and again described it as a “game” designed around communication without physical appearance.

Parminder said he met someone who only wanted to talk to him, and he felt the same, which moved the relationship forward in the pods.

His family told him to take time before deciding on marriage. Parminder replied that the experiment allowed only a short window and that the wedding could happen in “three weeks.”

His father responded in his confessional, saying, “For a real marriage, no. For me, it’s not enough time.” He added that entering marriage without knowing each other in daily life made the situation difficult.

Parminder also talked about what his father had achieved after coming to Italy alone and building his businesses. He said, “When someone says ‘a real man,’ I think of my dad,” showing how he viewed his father’s opinion as important.

The conversation showed how he tried to balance the demands of the show with his family’s expectations. His father and brother listened and encouraged him to think carefully before making a final decision.

Fear and uncertainty as families entered the picture in Love Is Blind: Italy

Episodes 5–8 of Love Is Blind: Italy also followed Parminder and Gergana as they prepared to meet each other’s families. Parminder admitted he felt scared about how his parents would react. He said,

“It matters to me, they are important to me.”

They discussed how their connection grew from the pods and how the next steps could bring pressure. Parminder explained that his feelings had developed in a structured environment and that he was now thinking about how their family would respond to the short timeline.

He said telling his parents about a possible marriage after one month might make them think he was “crazy.” In a confessional, he said,

“They don’t know at the end, there’s a wedding… But am I ready to face all this?”

He also said, “We’re scared to death, both of us.” Gergana told him she understood his concerns and wanted to support him.

He explained that he wanted to seem confident but could not ignore the fear that came with the situation. Gergana later shared her own worry in a confessional, saying, “I keep thinking that he is more likely to give up on us because of this.” Their conversations showed how they approached the next part of the experiment while preparing for family involvement.



Stay tuned for more updates.