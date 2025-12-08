"There’s never been an if" : Love Is Blind: Italy star Hyoni expresses concern as Alessandro B admits he’s unsure about marriage

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy episode 6, which aired on December 8, 2025, centered on a key dinner conversation between Hyoni and Alessandro B that introduced new uncertainty into their relationship.

The discussion began when Alessandro asked why she would not consider living in Korea. Hyoni explained that although she is Korean, cultural differences made her feel distant, saying, “I felt a little foreign, even though I’m Korean.”

Their talk then shifted when she shared that she wanted to be pregnant in three years. Alessandro replied, “If we get married and you come live with me, we’ll have to reorganize things a bit, right?” He added that he might need more time before making future plans.

Hyoni repeated his words, saying, “If we get married,” and pointed out that he was the one who said it first. Alessandro noted that they never know what will happen and said, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

He later added that they would see if they get married and live together. In his confession, he said that he did not want to plan anything right now. Hyoni responded in her own confessional,



“It’s the right thing to say, ‘if we get married,’ but for me there’s never been an ‘if.’”



Hyoni and Alessandro’s shifting expectations in Love Is Blind: Italy

The dinner talk began with location and culture, but moved quickly into life plans. When Alessandro said, “If we get married and you come live with me,” it showed that he was thinking about practical changes before making long-term decisions.

His comment that he needed more time created a pause between them. Hyoni repeated his phrasing and noted that he was the one who introduced the idea of uncertainty.

Earlier in the conversation, Hyoni had said, “I felt a little foreign,” which showed that she was already speaking from a personal place. The shift from cultural identity to family planning put them in a direct discussion about commitment, timing, and expectations.

In his confession, Alessandro explained that he did not want to plan anything right now. In contrast, Hyoni said, “There’s never been an ‘if’ for me,” which showed that she saw the relationship as more certain.

Their conversation suggested that both were trying to understand each other’s needs, but they were approaching the topic from different starting points. The exchange also showed how language, timing, and assumptions can influence a couple’s sense of stability.

By the end of the dinner, they were still talking calmly, using such phrases as “We’ll see,” but the contrast in their outlook became clear as episode 6 unfolded.

A look at their foundation and early connection in Love Is Blind: Italy

In the beginning, Hyoni had often spoken about her hope for a world where appearance does not shape relationships. The series brought that idea to life for her, which is why she chose to join the show.

She met Alessandro in the pods, not knowing how strongly they would connect through conversation alone. When he asked about her accent, she shared that she was from South Korea but had lived in Italy for 14 years. Their first talk was simple but left both interested in learning more.

During their second date, Alessandro learned that Hyoni was more enthusiastic than she had first seemed. They spoke about physical intimacy and family, which helped them understand each other’s values.

He later brought up the idea of splitting time between Italy and Korea, which showed that he was thinking about her life far from her family. This made their bond stronger and led to his proposal, which she accepted.

When they met face to face, their connection continued. They did not travel to Morocco for the usual cast trip, but they kept building their relationship after returning to daily life.

Episode 6 added new questions, but their earlier moments reflected a base of mutual understanding that may guide them as the season continues.

