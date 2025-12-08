"I'm so sick of arguing": Love Is Blind: Italy star Ludovica opens up to Davide about revisiting the same issues

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy continued to follow the couples as they returned to their daily routines, and Episode 6, which aired on December 8, 2025, showed Ludovica and Davide facing ongoing communication problems.

As they walked through the streets of Milan, they discussed their day and attempted to understand why the same disagreements kept resurfacing.

Davide pointed to a bicycle on the roadside and asked if she wanted it. Ludovica responded by sharing something personal about why the comment affected her, but she explained that he “kept repeating the same thing.” Davide replied, “I said to be cute,” while Ludovica called the moment “ridiculous.”

Being back in Milan added pressure to their conversations, and Ludovica reflected on how the environment affected them. She told him,

“I’m so sick of arguing. I don’t like to fight,” and asked what they should do moving forward.

Davide admitted he did not know. She also shared that he rarely talked about anything, while he expressed that he felt “judged” by her. Their discussion set the tone for the rest of the episode, showing a couple trying to reconnect while facing repeated communication hurdles that neither was sure how to resolve.



Ludovica and Davide confronted repeated disagreements in Love Is Blind: Italy

As the conversation continued, Ludovica and Davide tried to explain their frustrations in simple terms. She told him that returning to Milan had increased their stress, especially when small comments grew into larger issues.

Ludovica again explained that his bicycle remark bothered her because she had already shared why it felt sensitive and that he "kept repeating the same thing." Davide responded with, "I said to be cute," and she repeated that the situation felt "ridiculous."

Ludovica then focused on the pattern rather than the moment. She told him, "I'm so sick of arguing. I don't like to fight," making it clear that the repeated nature of their disagreements was wearing her down.

She asked what they could do to change the dynamic, but Davide admitted he did not know. She explained that he did not open up about anything in depth, which made it hard to understand him, while Davide shared that he felt "judged" when he tried.

Their walk became a discussion about how to break a cycle that neither fully understood. The exchange highlighted their struggle to communicate without falling back into old habits, and both tried to express their concerns without escalating the tension further.



Ludovica and Davide’s early connection and later challenges in Love Is Blind: Italy

Maria Ludovica Cappello and Davide Aulicino entered the pods ready to trust the process and see whether emotional connection could guide them toward a future together.

Ludovica was clear about wanting a real partner and spoke openly about past experiences that had made her cautious. Early on, Davide and Nicola Botticcini stood out to her.

With Davide, she felt comfortable enough to be herself and enjoy lighter conversations, while her talks with Nicola offered more emotional depth. During one of her attempts to understand Davide better, she noticed him pulling away, which left her feeling unsure.

Davide later apologized for how he handled the moment, telling her he had not meant to dismiss her. His apology helped rebuild their connection, and when it came time to choose, she followed her instinct and picked him.

Meeting face to face brought some initial surprise, but Ludovica soon felt the closeness she had been hoping for. Their retreat ended with tension after she learned that he had left his house keys with someone he used to date.

The concern resurfaced later when she was present as the keys were retrieved. Although they addressed the issue, their intimacy changed.

