Love Is Blind star Brenden reveals if there’s still hope for him and Annie after her split from Nick

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Brenden Guthrie has finally spoken out about his relationship and eventual breakup with Annie Lancaster, shedding light on whether he would ever date her again in the real world.

While speaking on an episode of co-star Joe Ferrucci’s Table for 1 podcast, Brenden revealed whether there was hope for him and Annie after her failed engagement.



“The short answer is no. I did really care for her. I truly did. You know, she knows a hell of a lot about me [and] I know a hell of a lot about her. We got very far in the experiment together,” Brenden said, looking back on their relationship.



The 32-year-old reality star bonded with Annie while dating her sight unseen in the Love Is Blind pods.

At the time, Annie was also exploring her connection with Nick Amato, who eventually proposed to her after a few dates.

Before Nick popped the question, Annie ended things with Brenden, as she could not get the reassurances she sought from him.

Annie’s decision weighed heavily on Brenden, who crashed out when she ended things with him.

However, looking back on the show, Brenden stated that he and Annie would not have worked in the outside world.

Consequently, he denied all talks about him rekindling his relationship with her.

Love Is Blind star Brenden reveals he briefly reunited with Annie at a group setting after the show’s filming







Looking back on his time in the experiment, Brenden expressed that it was a “rollercoaster” journey.

He added that it was filled with highs and lows and many unexpected turns, as relationship dynamics changed sooner than anticipated.

When asked if he would have made it to the last phase of the experiment, had he gotten engaged to Annie, Brenden said:



“Maybe. I would have liked to have thought that we would’ve given it a real go. Everybody’s a different person. I don’t think I’m like Nick, and I don’t think Nick’s like me. You know, he’s a great guy, but we’re two totally different people.”



Consequently, the Love Is Blind star noted that he could not definitively say if the relationship would have worked out had he gotten engaged to Annie.

Joe then asked Brenden if there was a chance he could have had a successful relationship with someone else in the pods, to which Brenden answered in the negative.

Although he acknowledged having a couple of strong matches, he could not see himself pursuing anyone romantically from the cast.

However, Brenden had been on “some sporadic dates here and there” during the two years since filming wrapped.



“Sometimes, I’ll just stop dating altogether just ‘cause I may not be in the right headspace for it, or maybe it’s not the right time. I went back on some dates from time to time, but I’m in a place where I do still intentionally date, find my wife, and be married,” he said.



While he spoke about his search for his ideal partner, Brenden also disclosed that he briefly reunited with Annie after the show.

It was during a “group setting, not too long after filming had wrapped.” Brendan recalled that Annie and he “didn’t really talk that much,” and that there was no connection.

It was the only time Brenden crossed paths with his ex-partner, clarifying that he never met with her one-on-one.

Despite the way things unfolded, Brenden said he had no regrets and would not change anything.

Viewers will now have to wait until October 29, 2025, to see the cast members reunite for the reunion, where they address unresolved issues.

Stay tuned for more updates.