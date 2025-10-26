Love Is Blind’s Ali Lima speaks out on claims she’s had plastic surgery done

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame, Ali Lima, has finally broken her silence after fans of the Netflix show speculated that she had undergone numerous cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, Ali took to TikTok to share a video, at the top of which, she wrote:



“She looks nothing like her sisters, she must have had so much plastic surgery.”



The Love Is Blind star lip-synched to the video’s audio, mouthing, “No, sir,” as a response to the claims circulating online.

After Ali ended things with her fiancé, Anton Yarosh, in the October 22 finale of the series, viewers saw her being consoled by her mother and sisters in the dressing room.

Viewers took note of that scene and alleged that Ali had work done, particularly because she looked strikingly different from her sisters.

In the caption of the post, Ali wrote:



“Info on my transformation coming right up cutes.”



The message implied that Ali had more to share about her beauty journey.

Ali is a 29-year-old nurse who had participated in the social experiment to hopefully leave with her life partner.

She started strong, finding love with Anton, but it did not last long. Their relationship failed to culminate in marriage, as Ali refused to marry Anton at the altar.

Netizens assume Love Is Blind star Ali has had plastic surgery done







After sharing the video on her TikTok, Ali hinted that there was more to her beauty journey than what fans guessed by seeing her on their screens.

She also liked several fan comments, including one that said:



“People just mad you’re stunning.”



Other comments, which spoke in her support, read, “God forbid a girl has natural beauty” and “Your sisters are beautiful.”

Apart from liking those comments, Ali liked another one that requested her to share the details, saying they needed “to do the same thing.”

There were many social media users who claimed Ali had plastic surgery after Reddit users seemingly surfaced old photos of Ali, in which she did not look the same as she did in the present.



“That’s my old roommate, but you’re getting warmer,” Ali replied after a follower asked if the person in the resurfaced photograph was actually Ali.



For the moment, Love Is Blind fans will have to wait for Ali to open up about her beauty journey. Since she has yet to speak out about her appearance, all claims remain speculative.

Looking back on Ali’s Love Is Blind journey

Ali accepted Anton’s proposal in the very first episode of the series.

The couple made it all the way to the last phase of the experiment, the altar, where Ali chose to go her separate way, saying Anton was no longer the person she had fallen in love with.



“It was really hard to leave him up there. I almost wish he would have said no. I was really hoping that standing up there with him would, like, make me feel at ease and confident. It just didn’t feel right or how I would expect that moment to feel like,” Ali said in a confessional.



While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Ali stated that it did not feel right to tie the knot with Anton, claiming he had not been “super forthcoming” about his lifestyle.

She added that the information she learned about his drinking habits “threw off” her perspective of him. Consequently, she decided to part ways.

On October 29, 2025, Anton and Ali will come face-to-face at the reunion special, where they will speak about unresolved issues.

Stay tuned for more updates.