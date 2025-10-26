Love Is Blind’s Edmond says “the edits” made Joe look different from who he really is

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 star Edmond L. Harvey recently appeared on the October 25, 2025, episode of the Jump Street Podcast, where he claimed that his co-star Joe Ferrucci was portrayed in a certain light that did not sit well with viewers.

According to Edmond, the episodes and Joe’s segments, in this case, were heavily edited, which made him look like a different person from who he truly was.



“It’s so crazy how they can give you a character. You know what I mean? … With Joe, he got a lot of heat and everything. He really is a great dude, like, he really is a great dude, but the edits definitely came in and gave him like a look, I personally think,” Edmond said.



The Love Is Blind star maintained his stance, saying the producers prompted and guided the cast members to ask certain questions that shaped the overall narrative.

Edmond also noted that editors focused on segments that were not only controversial but also entertaining, adding that other scenes never make it to the final cut.

Like Edmond, Joe was another cast member who faced major backlash from fans.

They criticized him for how he treated his then-partner, Madison, his drunken rants about his co-stars, and his dramatic exit during tux fittings.

Love Is Blind star Edmond opens up about how his and Kalybriah’s scenes were edited







Edmond started by detailing how the makers reached out to him through Instagram to apply for the show and his thoughts while signing up for the unique dating experiment.

However, when asked if there was a difference between how the cast members behaved and the way they were depicted, Edmond explained that although the editors showed what happened, they edited the scenes in such a manner that it gave the entire conversation a slight shift in perspective.

Reflecting on his own relationship with Kalybriah, Edmond noted that they shared “a lot of great moments.”



“Like, there was so many good times, like, that was really like good. They ain’t show nothing of the good stuff,” he said.



Like the edits Joe was given, Edmond felt that a specific side of his relationship with Kalybriah was shown.

While he understood the purpose of including controversial conversations, he reiterated that the editors focused heavily on conflicts rather than the “good times.”

Edmond added that he enjoyed his quiet time, especially those moments he spent with Kalybriah “chilling and relaxing” in Mexico.

However, those scenes never made it to the final cut, but he wished they had.

In another segment of the podcast episode, the Love Is Blind star also talked about the role producers played during filming the show.

While most of the conversation happened “on the fly,” producers often intervened when the contestants would not interact with one another.



“Like, if me and KB are going through a little bit of conflict and we not trying to talk, the producer will come in there and like have us ask a question. But I would say when they did that, they didn’t use none of that [in the edits],” he said.



Both Edmond's and Joe’s relationships failed to culminate in marriage. While Joe broke up with Madison after the dress fitting, Edmond was turned down at the altar by Kalybriah.

Viewers will see the former couples reunite and confront each other in the October 29 Love Is Blind reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Stay tuned for more updates.