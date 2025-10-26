"I definitely notice it": Love Is Blind fame Edmond Harvey on online criticism from fans of the show

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular dating reality series, Love Is Blind season 9, made headlines by becoming the first season ever not to have a single successful wedding.

However, what also caught the attention of the viewers was 29-year-old cast member Edmond L. Harvey.

His colorful personality and loud reactions quickly put him in the spotlight, making him the subject of public criticism and the topic of different controversies.

However, Edmond took the negativity as a lesson and used it to make himself a better person.

In an episode of the Jump Street Podcast, published on October 25, 2025, the reality TV star opened up about the negative feedback on his behavior, saying:



“I definitely notice it and um, then I just like let it make you grow in a whole different way. Like, if you are not getting judged then … I don’t know, but I do embrace it.”



According to Edmond, it was crucial that he responded to the negativity with love and care, which was why he never slammed his haters or spoke out against them.

He firmly believed that a person’s reaction was reflective of their own nature. Consequently, he refrained from addressing the negativity with anger.

Edmond faced major backlash for crying after his then-partner, Kalybriah, refused to become intimate with him. He was also criticized for his treatment of Kalybriah and his antics.

Love Is Blind star Edmond believes in responding to haters with love







While speaking on the episode, Edmond mentioned that there were TikToks about him, where people alleged that he was “on the spectrum,” “childish,” and undeserving of being on Love Is Blind.

Although he noticed the hate comments, he chose not to react to them because it was not how he handled unfavorable situations.

Edmond stated that while the TikToks and negativity were entertaining to watch, what he found more amusing was when “doctors or therapists” accused him of being “diagnosed with things.”



“That’s crazy,” he remarked.



Criticism was nothing new to Edmond, as he mentioned that he faced similar situations while working as a real estate agent as well.

However, even in those circumstances, he chose not to react to the hate because, according to him, he would not learn anything by lashing out at his critics.

Edmond caught the viewers’ attention for several reasons. From kissing the floor and running during the first reveal to always having a pick in his hair and locking himself in a closet to see if he fit, Edmond stood out to the fans of the show.

While some found his antics entertaining, others believed he was not the right fit for Kalybriah.

As a result, many viewers celebrated when Kalybriah refused to marry him during the Love Is Blind finale.

However, Edmond shared on the podcast that the feedback did not faze him at all.



“I really have been embracing it,” he remarked.



When asked if the newfound fame from the Netflix series changed him, Edmond replied in the negative, saying he was still who he used to be.

He explained that while the rest of the cast watched the new episodes as they dropped on Wednesdays, he went skating, noting that he had his priorities clear.

Edmond then opened up about the support he received from the skating community, sharing that they uplifted his mood after Kalybriah refused to marry him in the finale.

Love Is Blind season 9 will return with its highly anticipated reunion on October 29, 2025, where Kalybriah and Edmond will reunite after parting ways at the altar to address issues and past conflicts.

Stay tuned for more updates.