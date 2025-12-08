Golden Globe Awards nomination 2026: Complete list of all movies and TV shows that made the cut

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The Golden Globe nominations for 2026 are now revealed. On Monday, December 8, Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the full list of movies and TV shows. This year, there are 28 categories. The movie One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson has nine nominations. The White Lotus has six nominations in the TV categories.
Paul Thomas Anderson's movie One Battle After Another got nominations for best picture, director, and screenwriter because of its accomplishments in film-making. Sentimental Value got eight nominations and Sinners got seven, so they were both very close in the movie race. Hamnet got six nominations, but Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good each got five. With 21 nominations, Neon is the most successful film distributor, and with 22 nominations, Netflix is the most successful TV distributor.
The Golden Globes will be on January 11, 2026. For the second year in a row, comedian Nikki Glaser will host.
Golden Globes 2026: Looking into the list of Nominated Movies and TV Shows
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes honors the best film and TV work from the past year. Nominations include honors for acting, directing, screenplays, and the new award for Best Podcast. Adding the Best Podcast category is a historic moment for the Golden Globes, the first big awards show to recognize podcasts.
Best Motion Picture For Drama
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Sentimental Value (NEON)
Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Secret Agent (NEON)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
It Was Just an Accident (NEON)
Best Motion Picture For Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Marty Supreme (A24)
No Other Choice (NEON)
Nominations for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
F1 (Apple Original Films)
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident (NEON) - France
No Other Choice (NEON) - South Korea
Sirāt (NEON) - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab (WILLA) - Tunisia
The Secret Agent (NEON) - Brazil
Sentimental Value (NEON) - Norway
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX ON Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio (Apple TV)
Best Motion Picture for Animated Category
Arco (NEON)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Best Television Limited Series (For Anthology Series/Motion Picture Made for Television)
Adolescence (on Netflix)
All Her Fault (On Peacock)
The Beast in Me (On Netflix)
Black Mirror (On Netflix)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (on Prime Video)
The awards show will air live on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers can also stream the entire ceremony live on Paramount+.