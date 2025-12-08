Blood Coast season 2 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Actor Tewfik Jallab who plays the role of the protagonist in Blood Coast. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix’s Blood Coast, a drama and thriller series, is a show that focuses on the French criminal underworld and is originally titled Pax Massilia. The first season of the show premiered on December 6, 2023, and the central storyline and plot arc focused on the criminal underworld in Marseilles and how corrupt the police force is that runs the city, and how some people intervene to try to prevent a vicious gang war.

The second season of Blood Coast is all set to air its new episodes on December 9, 2025, on the streaming platform website.

The second season will have a total of six episodes, identical to the first season. The main protagonist of the show, Lyes Benamar, is set to return, but he will be shown incarcerated behind bars. Veteran actor Tewfik Jallab will reprise his role as Lyes on the show, and the storyline of season 2 will focus on the perils that the city of Marseille ends up having due to Lyes’ absence.

A new, dangerous gang will try its best to start gang wars to take control over the entire drug trade of the city. The show has been produced by Olivier Marchal and his entire crew and production team, and the shoot location is mainly in Marseille itself.

Details explored on the release date, where to watch, and cast and crew details of the upcoming season 2 of Netflix’s Blood Coast

Netflix’s Blood Coast is all set to premiere its season 2 on the streaming platform’s website on December 9, 2025, and the season will have a sum total of six episodes.

The first season of Blood Coast, which premiered in December 2025, also had six episodes in total, and within the first four days of its release, it had ended up garnering 5.6 million views worldwide, and was also called the best European series launch in quite a while.

On November 12, 2025, Netflix France announced that the series would be back with a season 2, and it would feature all the cast, crew, and characters from season 1. The main protagonist of the show, Lyes Benamar, is set to return and will continue to be played by veteran actor Tewfik Jallab.

In addition to Tewfik, the other characters who will star on the show and reprise their old roles are Jeanne Goursaud, Samir Boitard, Lani Sogoyou, Idir Azougli, and Olivier Barthelemy.

The second season of Blood Coast has been written for the screen by producer Olivier Marchal, along with two others, who are Edgar Marie and Olivier Dujols. The filming of season 2 began around the winter of 2024 and was completely wrapped up by the spring of 2025.

The central storyline of season 2 of Blood Coast will continue following the events of season 1, and will show the main protagonist Lyes in prison. With Lyes gone, his entire team, along with the other residents of Marseille, will end up facing the brunt of a huge power struggle and shift in the city.

In addition to these issues, a new and powerful gang will threaten to drown the city in danger and will try their best to take control of the entire drug trade. The majority of the scenes in the show were shot in Marseille itself.

